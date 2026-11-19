Ledger confirmed tampered hardware wallets in Berlin and is probing two in Dubai, widening its spy implant investigation beyond Southeast Asia.

The new cases are “the same incident,” Ledger said in an update on its support site. Every device it has confirmed carries the same physical modification, built to capture a user’s recovery phrase while the wallet is being set up.

“There is no flaw in Ledger’s secure chip or operating system, and no confirmed case involving a device bought on ledger.com,” the company Ledger also found one affected Nano Gen5, its newer model, among the Southeast Asian resellers it had already paused. It did not give a count for Berlin, describing the cases there only as “a few tampered units. ”Ledger asked anyone who bought one of its devices in Berlin since January 2026 to contact its support team.

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In Dubai, the company said it is working with distribution partners to learn how the two suspected units entered circulation. Its Donjon security team is examining suspected devices, and resellers have been asked to pause sales wherever inspections are still running. Customers who are worried about a device should stop using it and should not open it themselves, Ledger said.

Its advice is to move funds to a new wallet created on a device bought directly from ledger.com, without reusing the old recovery phrase or passphrase, because a tampered unit can capture both. The company also told affected users to file a report with local authorities. For a limited time, Ledger is offering physical inspections, including X-rays, at its factory in Vierzon, France.

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“This continues to be a small number of devices overall, and we do expect more to be discovered in our investigation and via social media,” Ledger said. The probe began in October, after users in Southeast Asia reported drained wallets.

Ledger linked the cases to devices sold through CryptoBilis, a Malaysia-based authorized reseller, and asked it to stop selling and shipping Ledger products, BleepingComputer, Ledger said a “highly organized criminal group” spent months buying genuine devices, fitting them with hidden components and slipping them back into distribution through resellers.

“They were patient, they spent millions, and they struck in one coordinated operation, draining wallets,” the company wrote. Researchers who opened tampered units found a small chip, an eSIM and a cellular module hidden inside the case. The implant read the 24-word recovery phrase off the screen during setup and sent it out over a mobile network. Ledger’s Genuine Check cannot detect an added implant when the original secure chip is intact, the report said.

That is how Ledger can say its chip is sound and still have a problem. Anyone holding the recovery phrase can rebuild every key on the wallet, including bitcoin keys, from anywhere.that about $1.68 million was taken from 16 wallets in Dubai and Berlin, after putting Southeast Asian losses at about $102 million across 335 wallets last month. The breach lands as hardware wallet makers face pressure on several fronts.

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Trezor said this week that a shipping partner’sIn October, Ledger told its resellers to keep devices off store shelves and hand them over only at the time of purchase. It also reminded them that returned devices can never be resold. Micah first discovered Bitcoin in 2018 but remained a skeptic on the sidelines for too long. Since 2021, he has covered crypto and business and now works as a news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine, based in North Carolina.