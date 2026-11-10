Ledger CTO Warns Against Storing Crypto Recovery Phrases on iPhones

Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet warns crypto holders not to store recovery phrases on iPhones after Binance flagged a dangerous iOS vulnerability.

Ledger Chief Technology Officer Charles Guillemet has warned crypto holders against storing recovery phrases on iPhones, following an urgent security alert from the exchange Binance about a dangerous vulnerability in Apple's iOS operating system. The warning came just weeks after Ledger's own hardware wallet security scandal.

In a recent post on X, Guillemet said that vulnerabilities capable of leaking sensitive data are becoming more accessible for hackers to exploit. He added that the cost of such vulnerabilities is approaching zero, which could make it very easy for cybercriminals to exploit them on a massive scale.

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Binance Flags the iOS Worse Query Vulnerability

Binance reported a vulnerability dubbed 'worse_query' that was found in Apple's iOS and can allow malicious applications to gain access to files belonging to other applications installed on the same device.

As a result, crypto wallet recovery phrases, private keys and login credentials may be at risk, because they can be stored in accessible local files. Binance stressed that the concern is not limited to its own app and that the vulnerability could affect the entire crypto space.

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Ledger Hardware Wallet Implants Raised Recovery Phrase Concerns

The latest warning follows Ledger's major security incident involving compromised hardware wallets, which the French hardware wallet maker admitted in October. Ledger said some hardware wallets distributed by its Southeast Asian reseller CryptoBilis had been tampered with, after hackers installed complex hardware implants in legitimate Ledger devices.

According to Ledger's investigation, the malicious implants could capture the 24-word recovery phrase shown on the Ledger device screen and pass it to attackers via a cellular connection. The implants could intercept recovery phrases when users set up their Ledger wallets for the first time. Blockchain sleuths estimated that the incident might have led to more than $86 million in crypto losses, but Ledger itself did not confirm that total.

Binance Advises Users to Move Funds to Clean Wallets

Binance recommended that users uninstall apps downloaded from untrusted sources, update their operating systems and avoid installing any unauthorized software. The exchange also advised users who believe their wallets may have been compromised to transfer their funds to newly created wallets on clean devices.

Apple published new security updates on Nov. 9, but it is not clear whether those updates are enough to fully patch the Worse Query Vulnerability. Still, no confirmed crypto thefts have been specifically linked to the exploit so far.