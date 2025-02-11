Led Zeppelin: The Untold Story is a new documentary that dives into the band's formative years, focusing on their journey from childhood musical endeavors to their triumphant performance at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1970. The film features interviews with Plant, Page, and Jones, as well as archival footage that showcases their early musical influences and the unique chemistry that made them a global phenomenon.

From the outset, director Bernard MacMahon and writer and producer Allison McGourty were aware that making a documentary about Led Zeppelin , especially one done with the band's cooperation, would present significant challenges. This group is renowned for diligently guarding its legacy, maintaining an air of mystique and rebuffing numerous earlier film proposals. 'Our sense was that there was absolutely no intention of ever doing a Zeppelin film,' MacMahon states.

As lead singer Robert Plant conveyed to the team during a meeting, alluding to their notoriously belligerent manager Peter Grant, 'I don't think this can be told. Peter wouldn't let anybody film us.' According to McGourty, 'Grant would rip the film out of cameras and eject people from their concerts.' This two-hour documentary, which premiered in select IMAX theaters last weekend and will have a broader release starting this Friday, delves into the band's formative years. We witness Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, and bassist John Paul Jones, in recently conducted interviews, reminisce about their childhoods and early musical endeavors, from playing in churches to performing in hippie-rock bands. Thanks to clips that MacMahon and McGourty eventually unearthed, we get to hear and see epics like 'How Many More Times' and 'Dazed and Confused' in their full, monolithic, blues-drenched glory. However, the film excludes any aspects of the band's history beyond their first two albums: no tales of on-the-road debauchery, no discussions about the creation of 'Kashmir' or 'Stairway to Heaven,' and no wistful memories of drummer John Bonham's tragic passing in 1980. Aside from Plant vaguely referencing 'drugs and a lot of girls' during their 1969 American tour, the only women featured in the film are clips of wives and girlfriends. The documentary focuses on the band members' formative years as kids and musicians, culminating with their triumphant performance at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1970. 'If you were doing a movie about the space race, it would be the journey through the Fifties and it would culminate with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landing on the moon and then returning home,' MacMahon explains. 'That's the end of the story.' As dazed or confused as Zep fans may be by this framework, MacMahon asserts that he and McGourty always intended to focus on the 'becoming' part. They envisioned a 120-minute work that could be showcased in theaters for the maximum immersive sonic experience. MacMahon also recalled a Led Zeppelin paperback he owned as a child that only recounted the group's tale up through the early Seventies. For him, the saga after the completion of 1969's 'Led Zeppelin' album held less interest. 'That story didn't interest me,' he says. 'Up to 1970 is the point where everything that happens is unique to them: the combination of these four individuals and the specific things they do and the choices they make and how they become hugely successful. Once that is achieved, the events that follow are often incredibly similar to countless other things that have been successful.' MacMahon, on a dual Zoom call with his collaborator, nods in agreement. 'This person falls out with this person. Someone becomes a drug addict. Blah, blah, blah. You've just heard it over and over again. But who these people are has never come out. No one knows who they are, personally.' Such a limited timeframe must have also appealed to the band, sparing them from revisiting tragedies like the death of Plant's five-year-old son Karac or addressing any groupie tales. But to present their case, MacMahon and McGourty spent half a year researching the amount of archival footage they could potentially use. Then they compiled those images to create a storyboard - a visual script - in a black leather-bound portfolio that they brought to each band member in meetings. 'They weren't open to it when we met with them,' MacMahon admits. 'But as we were walking through the storyboard, it's as if we were walking through their childhoods.' During a seven-hour sit-down with Page, MacMahon felt a moment of revelation when they arrived at photos of the studio where the newly formed band first jammed on 'Train Kept a-Rollin' for nearly an hour. 'I remember Jimmy had this sense of joy appearing on his face like he was back there again, and remembering what he thought of them back then,' MacMahon says. 'Those feelings were coming back. I could see him going, 'Oh, you know, this could work.' MacMahon also believes the documentary's approach resonated with the band members. He points to his 2017 series (co-produced by McGourty) about early 20th-century American roots music. 'I think it touched them to be considered as following on from Charley Patton and that film's approach to getting inside the music, its influence and what made it,' MacMahon says. 'We came presenting this story that was similar to the one in that series - finding the essence of what made them so special.' Which isn't to say the filmmakers weren't tested. During one early conversation, MacMahon says Page asked them to name the band Plant was in when Page first heard him sing. MacMahon correctly answered 'Obs-Tweedle.' 'And Jimmy said, 'Very good. Carry on,





