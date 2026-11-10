LeBron Log No. 4: A courtside sip, 16,000 makes and Cleveland's welcome

James sampled a fan’s wine, reached an unprecedented scoring milestone and experienced Cleveland’s full emotional range.

LeBron’s 16 points leads the Sixers as they take a seven-point lead into the half against the Chicago Bulls LeBron James’ latest week with the Sixers included a sip of a stranger’s wine, yet another number no NBA player had reached and a return to the city where his career began.

It also included his worst performance with Philadelphia, followed less than 48 hours later by his highest-scoring game with the team. No chronicle of James’ first season in Philadelphia could omit the time he helped himself to a fan’s wine during a game. James chased Tyrese Maxey’s transition pass into the stands during the third quarter of the Sixers’ Nov. 2 win over the Bulls.

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He collided with Philadelphia native Troy Clemons, spilled some of Clemons’ wine and sampled what had landed on his arm. James returned to the court and later broke into a dance after scoring over the 6-foot-1 Tre Jones. The wine clip generated millions of views across social media and became the defining image from an otherwise ordinary 19-point Sixers victory. The following night in Detroit, James offered a broader explanation for why Philadelphia has already looked comfortable together.

“We’ve got a good team,” James said. “Guys vibe with one another. Guys like each other. Guys enjoy being around each other.

That has a lot to do with it, too. It makes the game a lot easier when you enjoy being around people. ”Just interviewed Troy Clemons, the Sixers fan whose wine LeBron took a sip of during tonight’s gameJames finished the Sixers’ 112-106 victory with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. The near-triple-double helped Philadelphia improve to 8-1 and avenge its only loss of the season.

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Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ranks second in league history with 15,837 made field goals. Karl Malone is a distant third at 13,528. James is the only active player with more than 12,000. His scoring record has long been secure.

James passed Abdul-Jabbar in career points in February 2023 and later overtook him in made baskets. The round number in Detroit still illustrated the distance he has created between himself and every other scorer. James began his career by making 5,361 field goals across seven seasons with Cleveland. He added 3,510 in Miami, returned to make 3,691 more for the Cavaliers and made another 3,421 during eight years with the Lakers.

The Sixers’ 8-1 start also carried a notable James connection. Each of his previous four teams to begin a season at least 7-1 reached the NBA Finals.

“It’s too early to be talking about the Finals and things of that nature,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to buy into what we want to do. ”Two nights later, James returned to the place where nearly half of those 16,000 baskets were made. His first game in Cleveland as a Sixer brought out jerseys from every stop of his career.

Cavaliers colors filled Rocket Arena alongside Heat black, Lakers purple and the Sixers’ throwback look. James received a warm ovation when he was introduced last among Philadelphia’s starters. When he checked out late in the fourth quarter, with the result decided, the crowd stood for him again. He returned as a member of the Heat on Dec. 2, 2010, to one of the most hostile receptions in NBA history.

Six years later, he delivered the Cavaliers their first championship and ended Cleveland’s 52-year major professional sports title drought.

“I’ve seen the depths of hell when it comes to a reception here, all the way to the heavens above,” James said. “Anything in between is easy money. ”James finished with eight points on 3-for-12 shooting, three assists and six turnovers in the Sixers’ 119-95 loss. It was his first single-digit performance in Cleveland since he scored three points against the Rockets on Dec. 30, 2004.

He had scored at least 10 points in 396 consecutive regular-season games in the city. The run covered his first stint with the Cavaliers, every visit as an opponent and his entire second tenure with the organization.

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“I definitely did not feel in a good rhythm offensively,” James said. “A couple of them were careless. A couple of them were just trying to make the right play and not being successful with it. ” It was only the 10th single-digit regular-season game of James’ 1,630-game career.

He still took time afterward to consider what an eventual jersey retirement in Cleveland could represent.

“The journey from being an 18-year-old rookie, to leading a franchise to a championship,” James said. “And everything in between. ” Joel Embiid did not record a field goal in this game, and LeBron James' six turnovers impeded the 76ers chances against ClevelandLess than 48 hours after struggling in Cleveland, he scored a season-high 22 points in the Sixers’ 127-121 victory over the Bulls.

Thirteen came during the second quarter, when James helped Philadelphia turn an early deficit into a halftime lead. The most interesting play from his night was a pass. With the Sixers ahead by four and 2:20 remaining, James drove into the paint. Three Chicago defenders collapsed toward him.

Maxey stood between the left wing and corner, but even he did not believe James could see him. James fired the ball through the defense. Maxey sidestepped Isaac Okoro and made the three-pointer, pushing Philadelphia’s lead to seven.

“He didn’t think I saw him,” James called out from his locker as reporters asked Maxey about the possession. “Honestly, I was like this,” Maxey said, raising his hands. “I thought he was about to shoot a layup. ” James has spent the opening weeks of the season teaching his new teammates to expect the unexpected pass.

“You’ve got to become a wide receiver or a catcher at that point,” Maxey said. “You never know when you’re going to get the ball.