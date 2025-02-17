LeBron James Withdraws from All-Star Game Due to Injury

LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, has withdrawn from the 2025 All-Star Game due to ongoing foot and ankle injuries, prioritizing his health for the remainder of the season.

LeBron James, the NBA 's all-time leading scorer, has withdrawn from the 2025 All-Star Game due to ongoing foot and ankle injuries. James, who was set to play for Shaq's OGs team captained by Shaquille O'Neal, announced his withdrawal about 90 minutes before the game's start on Sunday. This would have been James' 21st All-Star Game appearance, extending his record for most selections.

Despite the disappointment of missing the game, James emphasized the importance of prioritizing his health for the remainder of the season, stating that he needs to be mindful of the injury he's been dealing with for years. He's focusing on making a strong playoff push with the Los Angeles Lakers in the competitive Western Conference. James' absence leaves Shaq's OGs with seven players, including Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and James Harden. While James won't be participating in the All-Star festivities, he's still making waves in the league. At age 39, he's averaging 24.3 points, though this is the lowest scoring average at the All-Star break of his 21-year career. He's also putting up impressive numbers with 9 assists per game (second-best pre-All-Star rate of his career) and 7.7 rebounds, while shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc. Recently, the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in a trade with Dallas, forming a dynamic new star duo. James expressed excitement about the potential of this partnership and believes they could be a formidable force in the playoffs. He's also shared his perspective on the dunk contest, stating that he has no regrets about not participating, despite having moments where he considered joining the event.





cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LEBRON JAMES ALL-STAR GAME NBA INJURY LAKERS DUNK CONTEST LUKA DONCIC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LeBron James Makes Honest James Harden Statement After Lakers-ClippersThe LA Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at Intuit Dome.

Read more »

Lakers Star LeBron James Admits Roster Construction Limits Team's PotentialFollowing a loss to the LA Clippers, LeBron James and Lakers coach JJ Redick acknowledged the team's lack of margin for error. James suggested the roster's limitations hinder their ability to overcome mistakes, emphasizing the need for near-perfect basketball to achieve success.

Read more »

LeBron, Bronny James Turned Down Chance for Historic Moment During All-Star WeekendThe NBA asked the father-son duo to participate in the Skills Competition. They declined.

Read more »

LeBron James picked for 21st straight All-Star Game, extending NBA recordLeBron James is extending his All-Star records. The NBA revealed the starters — some of them, anyway — for the revamped All-Star Game on Thursday night, and there wasn’t much in the way of surprises. James is now officially an All-Star for the 21st year.

Read more »

LeBron James Earns 21st Straight NBA All-Star Selection, Extends RecordLeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, has achieved another milestone by securing his 21st consecutive NBA All-Star selection. This achievement solidifies his position as the player with the most All-Star appearances in NBA history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 19 selections. James’ remarkable consistency is further emphasized by his three-year lead over the next closest player in terms of consecutive All-Star selections. The news comes as the NBA prepares for its 2025 All-Star Game, which will feature a new mini-tournament format.

Read more »

LeBron James Extends All-Star Record to 21, Leads Western Conference StartersLeBron James makes history with his 21st All-Star selection, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. James will captain the Western Conference starters alongside Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference starters.

Read more »