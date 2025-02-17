LeBron James Withdraws from All-Star Game at Last Minute, Sparking Controversy

LeBron James made a surprise announcement 90 minutes before the NBA All-Star Game, revealing he would not be participating due to foot and ankle discomfort. This decision ended his record 20-game All-Star streak and drew criticism from commentators for its timing.

LeBron James sparked controversy on Sunday evening when he announced 90 minutes prior to the NBA All-Star Game that he would be sitting out due to a foot issue. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar cited foot and ankle discomfort as the reason for his absence, marking the end of his impressive streak of 20 consecutive All-Star Game appearances. This late decision drew criticism from TNT commentators.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors expressed his disappointment, stating via Awful Announcing, 'I think ‘Bron coulda helped somebody else out and said this earlier.' Former NBA player Jalen Rose echoed this sentiment, adding that James 'took a roster spot from somebody.' This was James' first All-Star Game miss since 2004. He was slated to play for Team Shaquille O’Neal in the All-Star Game's new competition format, leaving the team with seven players: Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and James Harden. James addressed his decision, saying, 'I was hoping that it would feel a lot better this morning, but it’s not where I want it to be. And with 30 games left and with us trying to make a playoff push in the wild, wild, West, I feel like it’s very important for me to kind of take care of myself and understand what’s coming on. So, I won’t say it’s maintenance, but it is maintenance. At the same time, I have to look out for myself when it comes to this injury I’ve been dealing with for years.' He plans to resume rehabilitation on Monday and hopes to return to action on Wednesday when the Lakers face the Charlotte Hornets. James is averaging 24.3 points, 9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game this season





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lebron James NBA All-Star Game Foot Injury Last Minute Withdrawal Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LeBron James Makes Honest James Harden Statement After Lakers-ClippersThe LA Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at Intuit Dome.

Read more »

Lakers Star LeBron James Admits Roster Construction Limits Team's PotentialFollowing a loss to the LA Clippers, LeBron James and Lakers coach JJ Redick acknowledged the team's lack of margin for error. James suggested the roster's limitations hinder their ability to overcome mistakes, emphasizing the need for near-perfect basketball to achieve success.

Read more »

LeBron, Bronny James Turned Down Chance for Historic Moment During All-Star WeekendThe NBA asked the father-son duo to participate in the Skills Competition. They declined.

Read more »

LeBron James picked for 21st straight All-Star Game, extending NBA recordLeBron James is extending his All-Star records. The NBA revealed the starters — some of them, anyway — for the revamped All-Star Game on Thursday night, and there wasn’t much in the way of surprises. James is now officially an All-Star for the 21st year.

Read more »

LeBron James Earns 21st Straight NBA All-Star Selection, Extends RecordLeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, has achieved another milestone by securing his 21st consecutive NBA All-Star selection. This achievement solidifies his position as the player with the most All-Star appearances in NBA history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 19 selections. James’ remarkable consistency is further emphasized by his three-year lead over the next closest player in terms of consecutive All-Star selections. The news comes as the NBA prepares for its 2025 All-Star Game, which will feature a new mini-tournament format.

Read more »

LeBron James Extends All-Star Record to 21, Leads Western Conference StartersLeBron James makes history with his 21st All-Star selection, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. James will captain the Western Conference starters alongside Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference starters.

Read more »