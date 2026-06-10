LeBron James thinks he can be compared to Michael Jordan, but also acknowledges that other all-time greats may think they are the GOAT. James is a four-time NBA champion, a 22-time All-Star, and the league's all-time leading scorer. He has played in more games, won more games, and taken more shots than everybody else who ever put on an NBA uniform.

James acknowledged that the NBA 's other all-time greats, including Jordan, likely think that they are the GOAT . He said that if there's a general manager and he's eyeballing all of us on a baseline, with the No. 1 pick, it's gonna be hard not to take him.

At a different point during the interview, James was asked whether he thinks he is a more influential athlete than Jordan. He said that from a basketball standpoint, an inspiring standpoint, an influential standpoint, he knows he can walk in any room. James' journey in the NBA could be coming to an end as early as this summer, when he is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The four-time league MVP has said he is undecided whether he will retire or extend his career with an unprecedented 24th NBA season, either with the Lakers or elsewhere. James is a four-time NBA champion, a 22-time All-Star, and the league's all-time leading scorer. He has played in more games, won more games, and taken more shots than everybody else who ever put on an NBA uniform.

James said that when he's not in love with getting to the arenas on game days five hours before to start his preparation, if he's out of love with getting to practice 2 hours beforehand, then he knows he'll be done. Because then he's going to start cheating the game. James said that he never steps his feet in another man's shoes, saying, 'OK, well, I got to do better than him.

' His journey is his journey. He does what he does. He knows what he's brought to the table. James said that you ask somebody who grew up in the Jordan era, they're gonna say Jordan.

You ask somebody who grew up in the LeBron era ... they're still gonna say Jordan. Listen, to each his own. James said that it's up to the mind. Where the mind goes, the body will lay.

When he's not in love with getting to the arenas on game days five hours before to start his preparation, if he's out of love with getting to practice 2 hours beforehand, then he knows he'll be done. Because then he's going to start cheating the game. He's a four-time NBA champion, a 22-time All-Star, and the league's all-time leading scorer.

He has played in more games, won more games, and taken more shots than everybody else who ever put on an NBA uniform. James said that he never steps his feet in another man's shoes, saying, 'OK, well, I got to do better than him.

' His journey is his journey. He does what he does. He knows what he's brought to the table





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