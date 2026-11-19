LeBron James files federal lawsuit against PlayVision Inc and founders for unauthorized AI likeness use in the Bron app, citing trademark violations and bad faith marketing tactics.

LeBron James has initiated legal proceedings against PlayVision Inc and its co-founders, Anish Gupta and Marc Zoghby, in a New York federal court on November 17. The complaint centers on the alleged misuse of artificial intelligence to create false associations between the basketball superstar and the Bron app. This lawsuit seeks to address what legal counsel describes as a willful and bad-faith exploitation of James' fame to promote an unknown digital product.

AI Likeness And Trademark Violations

The core of the lawsuit alleges that PlayVision generated AI-based promotional material that closely mimicked LeBron James. These digital creations reportedly replicated his distinctive facial features, body tattoos, voice patterns, and his iconic No 23 jersey. The complaint asserts that these digital forgeries were deployed to create the false impression that James endorsed and was affiliated with the Bron app. This strategy aimed to drive user downloads and generate paid subscriptions by leveraging the star's global recognition.

Also read How LeBron James dissected Pacers defense down the stretch

Furthermore, the legal filing highlights a specific violation regarding James' endorsement relationship with Polymarket. The complaint notes that the app displayed an active NBA player viewing betting options on other athletes. James' legal team argued that any suggestion of an active professional player engaging in sports betting is far from a trivial matter. This representation reportedly contradicts existing endorsement agreements and ethical standards within the league.

Stakeholder Positions And Previous Disputes

PlayVision's founders, Anish Gupta and Marc Zoghby, faced initial pushback when James' team sent a cease-and-desist letter on November 5. The letter demanded the immediate cessation of using James' name, nickname, likeness, image, persona, and other identifying attributes. At the time, James' spokesperson clarified to media outlets that LeBron was in no way affiliated with this unauthorized use of his likeness. Following the demand, PlayVision removed the specific promotional video in question.

Advertisement

Despite the removal of the video, tensions escalated as Anish Gupta reportedly suggested that the company could simply change the app's name rather than discontinue the service entirely. This response indicated a continued intention to utilize the controversial branding elements. James' legal team maintained that the initial conduct was a calculated tactic to exploit his celebrity status. The complaint emphasizes that the defendants acted with bad faith to gain competitive advantage in the market.

Legal Remedies And Market Impact

The lawsuit filed in New York federal court seeks an injunction to prevent any further unauthorized use of LeBron James' identity. In addition to stopping the alleged infringement, James is pursuing financial damages and the disgorgement of profits gained through the deceptive practices. The legal action underscores the increasing scrutiny on how sports stars and public figures are protected from digital misappropriation. The claims remain allegations until the court confirms their validity through due process.

This legal battle reflects broader concerns regarding the intersection of artificial intelligence and intellectual property rights in the entertainment and sports industries. By naming Anish Gupta and Marc Zoghby specifically, the suit targets the decision-makers behind PlayVision Inc. The outcome of this case may set precedents for how AI-generated content is regulated when it infringes on personal publicity rights and existing commercial endorsement deals. The court will now determine the validity of the claims regarding trademark violations and digital impersonation.