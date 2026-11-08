LeBron James struggles in 76ers loss to Cavaliers as Cleveland fans boo return

LeBron James scored only eight points on 3-of-12 shooting as the Philadelphia 7Sixers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Cup game, drawing boos from his former team's fans in a night highlighted by Donovan Mitchell's 23 points and a strong Cavaliers performance.

Philadelphia 76ers' LeBron James shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

LeBron James returned to Cleveland as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night but was held to only eight points in a 119-95 Cavaliers win during an NBA Cup group stage game. James, who chose to sign with Philadelphia in the offseason instead of returning to the Cavaliers, struggled on the court and made just three of 12 shots, including missing all four of his three-point attempts.

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Fans in Northeast Ohio showered James with a mix of boos every time he touched the ball in the first half, despite a warm reception when he was introduced with the 76ers’ starters.

“At the end of the day, nothing can get as worse as Dec. 2, 2010, from a reception standpoint. So I’ve seen them near the depths of hell when it comes to reception here all the way to the heavens above. So anything in between, it’s easy money,” James said post-game to the Associated Press. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points and added seven rebounds and eight assists.

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Evan Mobley contributed 22 points, including an alley-oop dunk that gave the Cavaliers a 16-point lead early in the second quarter. The home team built its largest lead at 25 points in the fourth. James, an Akron native, was held to single digits for only the 10th time in his 24-year career and 1,630 NBA regular-season games. Teen killed in crash in Delaware Co.A state senator criticized The Ohio State University’s decision to retain Les Wexner’s name on campus buildings.

State Sen. Bill DeMora of Columbus spoke out aftA deadly shooting involving two family members is under investigation after Delaware police were called to a home on Exeter Drive Friday morning. Delaware policeClooney’s wish list is simple: a soft bed, plenty of affection and a family to make his senior years his happiest yet. The approximately 9-year-old dog visited GInvestigators are trying to determine how a bicycle rider died after being hit by a car.

The crash happened at about 6:39 p.m. on Kenny Road just north of Presto