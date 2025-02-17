LeBron James Skips All-Star Game Due to Ankle Injury

LeBron James, the four-time NBA MVP, missed the 2023 All-Star Game due to an ankle injury, prioritizing his health for the Lakers' playoff push.

LeBron James, the four-time NBA MVP, skipped his All-Star Game appearance this year due to an ankle injury, marking the first time he's missed the game in his illustrious career. The 22-year veteran cited the need to prioritize his health and prepare for the remaining stretch of the season, where the Lakers are vying for a playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference.

James, who has been named a starter for a record 21 consecutive years, expressed his disappointment at not being able to participate but emphasized the importance of taking care of his body at this stage of his career. The Lakers, currently holding the fifth position in the Western Conference with a 32-20 record, have shown considerable improvement in recent weeks, winning 12 out of their last 15 games before the All-Star break. James, who is averaging 24.3 points, 9.0 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game this season, acknowledged the significance of the team's playoff push and the need to be fully fit for the upcoming challenges. While his absence from the All-Star Game was unexpected, James' decision was met with understanding from the league and his fellow players. He expressed his excitement about the revamped All-Star format, which features a round-robin tournament with three teams of All-Stars and one team of Rising Stars, and even joked about facing off against the younger generation of players in practice. Despite his age, James remains a dominant force on the court and his commitment to leading the Lakers towards success is unwavering, suggesting he has plenty of basketball left in him





