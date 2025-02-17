LeBron James Skips All-Star Game Due to Ankle Injury

LeBron James, the four-time MVP and 22-year NBA veteran, has decided to sit out the 2023 All-Star Game due to an ankle injury. This marks the first time in his career that James will miss the All-Star event.

The game was rescheduled due to the postponement of the Lakers-Hornets game on January 9th caused by the Southern California wildfires.James cited the importance of tending to his health and preparing for the remainder of the season with 30 games left. He acknowledged the competitive nature of the Western Conference playoff race and emphasized the need to prioritize his well-being. While he missed the All-Star festivities, James did engage in conversations about the current state of the NBA, expressing his belief that the game has evolved for the better since he entered the league in 2003. He commended the international appeal of the NBA and shared his enthusiasm for the revamped All-Star format.James also addressed the presence of young talent in the league, particularly Luka Doncic, praising his caliber and acknowledging the energy he brings to the game. He declined to speculate on whether Doncic's presence has influenced his plans for retirement, stating that he has not given such thought much consideration. James, despite sitting out the All-Star Game, expressed no regrets about his decision, emphasizing his commitment to preparing for the upcoming challenges with the Lakers





