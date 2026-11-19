NBA veteran LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers notched their 13th win of the season on Wednesday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers notched their 13th win of the season on Wednesday night, taking down the Orlando Magic in a closely-contested 121-116 matchup. LeBron James made a few critical plays down the stretch: recording multiple clutch assists, hitting a lead-extending jump shot and knocking down some key free throws in the closing seconds of the game.

After the win, James was asked what he brings to the 76ers this season.

Also read LeBron James sues makers of AI sports-betting app, saying they used his likeness and nickname

"A guy that's seen every situation this league has to offer," he replied. "It's nothing I haven't seen. In the moments where people's heart rate go up or anxiety goes up, mine is pretty low, it's actually lower. So hopefully I can just keep that even keel mentality and understanding the situation, understanding each possession and being in close games, were gonna be in a lot of close games this year.

"I think that's gonna build us up for what the ultimate thing that we wanna get to late in the season, but these small tests throughout the season is key for us. " James finished the game with 22 points, six assists and three rebounds. Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers with 26 points, followed by VJ Edgecombe with 24. The 76ers are 13-3 on the season, holding top position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Advertisement

Philadelphia now turns its attention toward a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon.made a few critical plays down the stretch: recording multiple clutch assists, hitting a lead-extending jump shot and knocking down some key free throws in the closing seconds of the game.

"A guy that's seen every situation this league has to offer," he replied. "It's nothing I haven't seen. In the moments where people's heart rate go up or anxiety goes up, mine is pretty low, it's actually lower. So hopefully I can just keep that even keel mentality and understanding the situation, understanding each possession and being in close games, were gonna be in a lot of close games this year.

"I think that's gonna build us up for what the ultimate thing that we wanna get to late in the season, but these small tests throughout the season is key for us. "James finished the game with 22 points, six assists and three rebounds. Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers with 26 points, followed by VJ Edgecombe with 24.