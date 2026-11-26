Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James shares his admiration for Dwayne Johnsons career and announces excitement for his WWE return at Survivor Series on November 28.

Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James recently expressed deep admiration for actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson ahead of Johnson's highly anticipated return to WWE. During a press conference, James discussed the Hollywood star's multifaceted career and the mutual respect he maintains with the entertainment icon. This upcoming event marks a significant milestone for Johnson as he prepares to appear at Survivor Series on November 28 in Houston.

Johnsons Historical WWE Return Date

Dwayne Johnson is scheduled to return to the ring on November 28, a date that carries profound historical significance for the wrestling industry. This appearance commemorates the 30th anniversary of his initial WWE debut as Rocky Maivia, which occurred at Survivor Series in 1996. The timing of his return to the ring serves as a direct tribute to three decades of history and fan loyalty that have defined his tenure in professional wrestling.

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The announcement of Johnson's participation was made during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. During this interview, Johnson revealed that his primary motivation for returning to the WWE audience is to express his gratitude. He stated that he wants to thank the fans who have supported him throughout his long career, emphasizing the deep connection he feels with the wrestling community.

LeBron James Wrestling Fandom Details

LeBron James has been an outspoken fan of professional wrestling since his childhood, specifically following the WWF era. He named Dwayne Johnson and Stone Cold Steve Austin as two of his favorite wrestlers from that period. James recalled growing up watching the sport with intense interest, noting that he followed Johnson's career closely as it evolved into the modern WWE era.

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James described Johnson as an unbelievable person with whom he shares a relationship built on mutual respect. He explicitly mentioned knowing what Johnson has done for the broader community, highlighting the athlete's contributions beyond sports and entertainment. James also noted that he loves the fact that Johnson frequently interacts with his friend Kevin Hart, adding a personal touch to his admiration for the star.

Recent WWE Storyline Context

The upcoming Survivor Series event will likely carry significant narrative weight due to Johnson's previous involvement in wrestling storylines. His last known appearance at an WWE event was at Elimination Chamber in February 2025. During that appearance, Johnson played a pivotal role in turning John Cena heel, a major storyline development that shifted allegiances within the wrestling federation.

This recent interaction with John Cena demonstrates Johnson's continued influence on current WWE narratives. The event in Houston is expected to build upon this momentum, potentially resolving ongoing feuds or introducing new conflicts. Fans and analysts are closely watching to see how Johnson's return impacts the competitive landscape of professional wrestling.

Impact on Sports and Entertainment Fans

The intersection of basketball and professional wrestling has long fascinated fans of both sports and entertainment industries. LeBron James, a global sports icon, publicly endorsing Dwayne Johnson bridges these two cultural spheres. His comments highlight the growing crossover appeal of athletes transitioning into Hollywood and back to their roots in sports entertainment.

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Johnson's career trajectory from the ring to the silver screen has been a subject of admiration for many, including prominent athletes. James' praise underscores the respect Johnson commands across different fields. The November 28 event in Houston is poised to draw significant attention from basketball fans and wrestling enthusiasts alike, creating a unique moment of shared interest.

The Survivor Series event serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of professional wrestling in popular culture. With Johnson returning to commemorate three decades since his debut, the event is expected to generate substantial media coverage. The collaboration between sports stars like LeBron James and entertainment icons like Dwayne Johnson continues to reshape how audiences engage with both industries.

As preparations continue for the November 28 showdown in Houston, expectations remain high for Johnson's performance. The event will likely feature a mix of nostalgia for long-time fans and new storylines for newcomers. Johnson's history with the WWE, combined with his current status as a global superstar, ensures that his return will be one of the most watched moments in recent wrestling history.

LeBron James' public support adds another layer of prestige to the event. By openly discussing his relationship with Johnson and his fandom of the sport, James has helped elevate the profile of the upcoming Survivor Series. This endorsement reflects the broader cultural significance of professional wrestling and its ability to unite diverse audiences around shared stories of competition and triumph.