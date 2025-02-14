LeBron James Makes NBA All-Star History with Record-Breaking Appearance

LeBron James breaks his own record for most All-Star appearances, reaching 21 consecutive selections. The Los Angeles Lakers star playfully exaggerates his first All-Star experience, further cementing his legacy as a basketball legend.

LeBron James' legendary status in the NBA was further cemented this All-Star weekend as he made his 21st consecutive appearance, breaking his own record. During the festivities, a humorous exchange from the previous year's All-Star Game resurfaced, where James jokingly claimed his first All-Star Game was in 1968, alongside players like Wilt Chamberlain and Bob Cousy. This, of course, was a playful exaggeration, as James' actual first All-Star Game was in 2005.

James, the oldest player in the league and the NBA's all-time leading scorer, expressed his deep appreciation for the honor of being an All-Star, stating that it's something he's always dreamt of as a child. This year, he broke the record for career All-Star votes from fans, surpassing 70 million. He has also been the leading vote-getter a record 10 times.This weekend's All-Star game saw James join forces with a star-studded team drafted by Shaquille O'Neal, featuring names like Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and James Harden. James' All-Star career achievements are truly remarkable, with records in consecutive starts, total All-Star appearances, and All-Star MVP titles. He's also the league's all-time leading scorer in All-Star games, a testament to his consistent brilliance





