LeBron James Forgoes All-Star Game Appearance, Breaking 20-Year Streak

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss the 2025 All-Star Game, marking the first time in his career that he has been selected but will not participate. His decision breaks a record 20-year streak of consecutive All-Star Game starts.

LeBron James will not be participating in Sunday's All-Star Game , marking the first time in his illustrious career that he has been selected but will not take the court for the league's midseason showcase. The Los Angeles Lakers star made the announcement approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off. He was slated to play for Shaq's OGs, the team drafted by Shaquille O'Neal for the All-Star competition.

This absence breaks a remarkable streak of 20 consecutive All-Star Game starts, a record James held. He was also set to make his 21st All-Star appearance, further solidifying his place among the league's elite. James' first All-Star Game was in 2005, and since then, he has been selected every year.While the Lakers forward did not disclose the specific reason for his withdrawal, his decision comes amidst a season where he has been battling various injuries and managing his workload to ensure his longevity.





