LeBron James says he's feeling good physically and he was spry enough at 41 years old to record his first triple-double with the 76ers

James ran back with his palms extended, bobbed his head and licked his lips as Miami called timeout and the Sixers blasted the “ LeBron, LeBron, LeBron ” remix song to nearly 20,000 screaming fans inside the arena.

He scored 14 straight points in the second quarter as the highlight in his first triple-double with the Sixers. James had 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in his best all-around game for Philadelphia, and“If they need me to dust off the cape from time to time,” James said, “I can still accomplish that. ” James has been super in his first season with the Sixers and has them at 15-4, the best record in the Eastern Conference.

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James, who turns 42 on Dec. 30, has scored at least 20 points in each of his last four games. He broke his own record for oldest player with a triple-double in NBA history. His 126 career triple-doubles are more than Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Scottie Pippen have combined.