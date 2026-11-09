LeBron James Becomes All-Time Leading Scorer Against Chicago Bulls

LeBron James of the Philadelphia 76ers broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for most points scored against the Chicago Bulls, reaching 1,916 career points against the franchise after a 22-point performance in a team victory.

In his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James seems to be setting new records with each game he plays in the NBA. On Sunday, he helped his fourth team improve to a 9-2 start, but also achieved some sweet history with the victory.

All of the 76ers' starters finished with double digits in the win, led by Jaylen Brown's 29 points and Tyrese Maxey's 27. Joel Embiid recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while James finished with 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the win. James hit a significant basket in the first quarter when he nailed a corner 3-pointer off an assist from Maxey.

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With that bucket, King James moved ahead of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time leader for points scored against the Chicago Bulls. More news: Knicks Player Makes Surprising Taylor Swift Admission After Criticizing Fandom Commentators announced the feat as soon as James made the shot. Abdul-Jabbar held a longstanding record with 1,895 points scored in his career against the Bulls.

It took the former Bucks and Lakers superstar 76 games to achieve that, while it took James six fewer games. Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989 at 42 after a 20-year career in the NBA. He last played against the Bulls in March 1989 and scored 12 points. On Sunday, James moved to 1,897 with his early 3-pointer and kept adding to his total against Chicago.

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According to StatMuse, he has now scored an impressive 1,916 points against the Bulls in his career, which includes his previous stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA all-time great previously surpassed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer in February 2023. He's also broken other records held by the big man, including all-time regular-season minutes played and all-time career field goals made.

At 41, the King continues to play at a high level. The 76ers have now won eight of their last 10 games, which included their defeat of the Bulls last week in Philadelphia. In that contest, James scored 15 points, which helped him move towards breaking this latest NBA record. He can further boost his all-time points record against the Bulls when the two teams meet once again on Jan. 27, 2027, at Chicago's United Center.

More importantly for James and the 76ers is that they keep winning. They're currently leading the Eastern Conference, with the Boston Celtics just behind them at 7-2. They'll host the Boston Celtics in a huge showdown on Tuesday, Nov. 10, which features a spotlight on the matchup involving former teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

More news: Angel Reese Draws Attention With Shaq to Support Lane Kiffin at LSU-Alabama Game For more about the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA, head over to Newsweek Sports.. On Sunday, he helped his fourth team improve to a 9-2 start, but also achieved some sweet history with the victory. All of the 76ers' starters finished with double digits in the win, led by Jaylen Brown's 29 points and Tyrese Maxey's 27.

Joel Embiid recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while James finished with 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the win. James hit a significant basket in the first quarter when he nailed a corner 3-pointer off an assist from Maxey. With that bucket, King James moved ahead of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time leader for points scored against the Chicago Bulls. Commentators announced the feat as soon as James made the shot.

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Abdul-Jabbar held a longstanding record with 1,895 points scored in his career against the Bulls. It took the former Bucks and Lakers superstar 76 games to achieve that, while it took James six fewer games. Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989 at 42 after a 20-year career in the NBA. He last played against the Bulls in On Sunday, James moved to 1,897 with his early 3-pointer and kept adding to his total against Chicago.

According to, he has now scored an impressive 1,916 points against the Bulls in his career, which includes his previous stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.in February 2023. He's also broken other records held by the big man, including all-time regular-season minutes played and all-time career field goals made. At 41, the King continues to play at a high level.

The 76ers have now won eight of their last 10 games, which included their defeat of the Bulls last week in Philadelphia. In that contest, James scored 15 points, which helped him move towards breaking this latest NBA record. He can further boost his all-time points record against the Bulls when the two teams meet once again on Jan. 27, 2027, at Chicago's United Center. More importantly for James and the 76ers is that they keep winning.

They're currently leading the Eastern Conference, with the Boston Celtics just behind them at 7-2. They'll host the Boston Celtics in a huge showdown on Tuesday, Nov. 10, which features a spotlight on the matchup involving former teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.