Basketball icon LeBron James commissioned two custom Mercedes-Maybach S 680 sedans through the Manufaktur Made to Measure program, with one auctioned via Gooding Christie's to benefit the LeBron James Family Foundation. The luxury vehicle features a 6.0-liter biturbo V-12 engine, 621 hp, and extensive personalization options reflecting James's ethos of luxury and legacy.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Two cultural icons, one dating back 140 years while the other is far more nascent by comparison, had their legacies recently combined in the form of the.

The basketball great commissioned two examples of the model in almost the exact same spec, one of which crossed the Gooding Christie’s auction block this past Friday to benefit theBYD Is Barred From Selling Its Land Rover Defender Rival in the E.U.that the first car he bought his mom when he made it to the NBA was “a Mercedes SL 500,”and its Maybach division share common ground with his own ethos.

Also read 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Delivers V12 Power and MB.OS Tech

“It definitely parallels,” says James. “It’s definitely about luxury, it’s also about legacy, it’s also about a standard—and we both carry those with the utmost respect and honor in everything that we do, you know, every day. ”Car of the Year contest. The sybaritic sedan is powered by a 6.0-liter biturbo V-12—delivering 621 hp and 664 ft lbs of torque—mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

With all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering, the 5,280-pound S 680 dispatches zero to 60 mph in an estimated 4.3 seconds and has a top speed limited to 130 mph. But those numbers are not the story, rather it’s the posh cabin and drive experience, as well as the level of personalization offered. The degree of self-expression now available to customers is unprecedented for Mercedes.

That’s owed directly to the growingcustomization division, of which its optional and even more exclusive Made to Measure process takes tailoring to the next level. Though Manufaktur has over 150 exterior and 400 interior colors, along with a vast array of trim choices, Made to Measure uses that palette as just the springboard for an owner’s creativity, and was the approach James selected.

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One Mercedes-Maybach S 680 LeBron James was auctioned through Gooding Christie’s on November 20, with proceeds benefitting the LeBron James Family Foundation. For both of his vehicles, the new forward for the Philadelphia 76ers selected a light ivory color scheme to dress the exterior, which is complemented by a Nappa leather interior wearing a distinct shade of blue.

“It was just a color I was feeling at the time,” James says of the ivory. “I felt like the exterior was very subtle, but very bold, and then the interior was striking. That Stormy Weather electric blue just pops soon as the doors open—it was pretty stunning to me.

” The cabin, with its dash-dominating MBUX Superscreen and a pair of 13.1-inch displays at the back, was given several unique touches by James, including his distinctive crown motif presented as embroidery work. His same logo appears as badging outside.

“My favorite would be . . . my kids’ birthdays on the running boards,” he says, referencing details found on the car he has kept for the family. Common to both vehicles, though, is a meaningful set of coordinates.

“There’s also a longitude and latitude compass number of Akron, Ohio, in the center council as well in the front seat,” he states. As to the artistic execution of these design elements, James states that “it just reflects my taste, my story, my connection to Akron, and the things that are important to me. ” He then goes on to emphasize that sentiment.

“It represents, you know, where I am in my life, where I am with my foundation and with my kids and my family. ” It’s no surprise then that the example auctioned was intended to help others who may be experiencing a challenging start similar to the one James had growing up.

“A 10-year-old LeBron James would never ever think . . . at that point . .

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. that he would be, you know, collaborating with Mercedes . . . but he definitely had dreams of doing bigger and better things in life. ”His own character arc, and the opportunities he made the most of, inspired James to found the multifaceted philanthropic organization that bears his name.

According to its website, the LeBron James Family Foundation is currently helping legions of at-risk students—beginning with those in the third grade—by giving assistance that includes the I Promise School and scholarships to the University of Akron.

“My foundation has grown in ways that I never even dreamed of,” says James, who adds, “helping kids and families was definitely something I knew right from the beginning. But we’re doing it in so many different areas in their lives . . . from education to housing to healthcare to job training to home ownership, and everything in between, and we just want to help all of them live out their dreams.

”As for the 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 LeBron James that was presented by Gooding Christie’s as part of theWhen asked if the commissioning experience with Mercedes and the marque’s Manufaktur team would be one James would like to repeat, his response is emphatic.

“Absolutely,” he says. “I’ve learned so many things from the first rendition . . . give me a clean slate and do it all over again .

. . hopefully people enjoy this ride both figuratively and literally. ”Shifting gears from his degree in physical geography, Viju Mathew has spent the last decade covering most categories of the luxury market prior to becoming Robb Report's automotive editor.

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