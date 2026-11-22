James said he has liked what he has seen from the 76ers over a month into his time with the team.

In year 24, LeBron James knows to be appreciative of every win, even ones like the 76ers had in Saturday’s 132-129 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Even one in which a potential game-tying shot from Tyler Herro actually came a tick after the buzzer. Even one in which officials missed Joel Embiid stepping out of bounds before getting fouled with the Sixers up one with 1.5 seconds remaining. And even one where the Sixers squandered multiple double-digit leads against a Bucks team that lost 13 straight and is 1-16 on the season. That stuff, especially that latter part, matters.

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But not as much as the Sixers being 14-3, and James planning on going home and having a relaxing nap following a day game.

“It’s hard to win in professional sports, no matter what league it is,” James said. “So, we don’t take that for granted. We accept that for sure with grace, but understanding, though, where we want to be and what we want to accomplish throughout the course of the season, we got to be a lot better.

” James was taking a big-picture view of how a game like Saturday’s fits into the first month-plus of the Sixers season, one which has gone just about as well as anybody could have envisioned when this team came together in the offseason. There were lapses in defensive focus, just like there were in a win over the Brooklyn Nets that ended up being closer than it should have been on Monday, but it’s always better to learn from wins than losses.

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He pointed to the season low four turnovers the Sixers had as an important statistic while saying they needed to be a lot better at some of their defensive “keys” that allowed Herro loose to score 50 points. When asked where he might evaluate the Sixers more than a month into the season, James had few notes, mostly praise, especially for the offense, which has “bought into the pass. ” “We have guys that can beat guys off the bounce.

We know we have that in our ability,” James said.

“But in order for us to be like a super complete team, I think the power of the pass is very infectious, and it’s key for our other guys as well to make sure they feel in a rhythm and they feel confident. We’ve done that from day one, and it’s gotten better and better. ” The team continues to evolve, with James’ fourth quarter evidence of that.

He had 13 of his 21 points to give the Sixers just enough of a cushion to survive those defensive lapses when it seemed they couldn’t keep track of Herro. James had multiple buckets with his off-ball movement on some sets coach Nick Nurse said the team recently added into the offense, like an action in which someone sets a screen coming up from the post to free James on back cuts.

Embiid found him multiple times on that action, which contributed to his nine assists.

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“That’s something we added a few games ago,” Nurse said. “It’s kind of like one of those things where if you’re, especially if we’re in the bonus, we got some big bodies that can cut down the lane and feel for timing. It was working, just go to it. Keep going to it.

” Like James, Nurse said he was going to not “complain too much about any win in this league” while not papering over what the Sixers should take from a performance like that.

“The message I gave is we’ve got to finish a little better,” Nurse said. “I think, again, building a couple double-digit leads and giving them back a couple times, those always can go either way. And this is one that could have went either way. We should not let ourselves be in position to have it go either way and need a couple fortunate things happen.

It’s a little human nature. It’s not easy. ” Which is why, even though they barely escaped against the lowly Bucks, there was a bigger picture for James and the Sixers to keep in mind.

“It matters because we want to build habits,” James said. “... We want to strive to be as great as we can every night, offensively, defensively, special teams. So, yeah, I mean, a win is a win, but there is ways to win, and there’s ways to continue to build habits throughout the course of this marathon.

” Are the Sixers building those habits to James’ liking? “Oh yeah, for sure,” James said.