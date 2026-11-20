LeBron James and Kevin Durant join investors in the Futures Basketball League, launching in April 2027 with 12 regional teams for top under-18 players.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have solidified their roles as founding partners in the Futures Basketball League, a new professional youth sports venture set to launch in April 2027. The league announced its structure on November 10, confirming that it will feature 12 regional teams composed of the 120 top under-18 boys basketball players in the United States. This initiative represents a significant expansion of the NBA stars' business portfolios beyond their current careers in professional basketball.

Each of the 12 franchises has sold for a reported $6 million. This price tag includes equity in the overall league structure, providing team owners with a financial stake in the organization's broader success. League Chairman Jason Stein confirmed the pricing and investment details to Sports Business Journal, noting that the venture has already been seeded with tens of millions of dollars in direct investment and team sales.

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James leads his investment firm, LRMR Ventures, alongside business partner Maverick Carter. Durant represents Boardroom Sports Holdings, working alongside his partner Rich Kleiman. While the two NBA legends have not disclosed their specific individual investment amounts, their involvement brings immense visibility and business acumen to the fledgling league. Other notable team owners include former NBA players Anfernee Simons and Paolo Banchero.

The league introduces a unique compensation model that allows eligible players to receive Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) payments. Players can choose to receive cash, equity in the league, or a combination of both, subject to administrative approval. The Futures Basketball League has already begun signing prospects from the 2028 through 2031 graduating classes to these NIL agreements, giving young athletes a direct financial interest in the business growth.

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The competition is scheduled to run from April through August 2027. During this five-month period, teams will compete across 10 league weekends to crown a national champion. The rosters will consist of high-potential prospects from four distinct graduating classes, creating a deep pool of talent for fans and scouts to follow throughout the spring and summer months.

The league faces significant competition from established youth basketball programs that are already backed by major shoe companies and other corporate entities. Attracting top-tier players and securing dedicated fan attention remains a primary challenge for the new venture. The league will need to prove its viability in a crowded market for youth sports to sustain long-term growth.

James and Durant have a history of successful business ventures outside of the NBA. James has previously made headlines for his extensive real estate holdings, including the recent relisting of an Arizona mansion. Their diverse entrepreneurial approaches demonstrate a broad strategy for wealth generation that extends well beyond their playing days.

Details regarding specific team locations, media deals, and additional sponsorship agreements are still pending. The first season will serve as a critical test of the business model's ability to generate revenue and attract talent. Market analysts note that the equity model could potentially reshape amateur sports economics by creating a shared incentive structure between players and owners.

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Observers will watch the April 2027 launch closely to see how well the league performs in its inaugural year. The outcomes of the 10-league weekend schedule will determine if the venture can become a major player in youth basketball. The league's ability to balance competitive integrity with its unique financial offerings will be crucial for its future.