David and Sara LeBlanc sued the town of Ogunquit in federal court, alleging that enforcing sign codes against their giant metal roosters violates their First Amendment rights.

David LeBlanc and Sara LeBlanc have filed a lawsuit against the town of Ogunquit in federal court, challenging the municipality's enforcement of its sign code regarding giant metal roosters. The legal action was initiated this week, with the couple alleging that the town's restrictions violate their First Amendment rights to free speech. The dispute centers on the couple's desire to display roughly 6-foot-tall (1.8 meters) tin rooster ornaments on their property.

The LeBlancs state that the roosters serve as comforting symbols for their autistic daughter, Pyper Leblanc. They argue that the town has mischaracterized the sculptures as commercial advertising for the couple's adjacent business, the Omelette Factory. The lawsuit asserts that the municipal enforcement constitutes discriminatory government action based on the content of the speech and the identity of the speaker.

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Legal Dispute Over Property Decorations

David LeBlanc emphasized that the decorations are deeply personal rather than commercial. He stated in a written declaration that the roosters symbolize the love the family has for their daughter. He accused the town of assigning an entirely different meaning to the objects to justify their removal. The family contends that the municipal code enforcement is not applied uniformly to similar displays in the community.

The lawsuit highlights that other local businesses in Ogunquit display lobster buoys, antique farm equipment, and large tiki statues without facing similar fines or penalties. The legal filing argues that this disparate treatment demonstrates a clear case of governmental discrimination. The plaintiffs maintain that such discrimination is presumptively unconstitutional and cannot be justified by the town.

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History of Fines and Disability Variances

Before filing the lawsuit, the town of Ogunquit issued multiple fines to the couple regarding the roosters. Eventually, the municipality granted a disability variance that permitted the couple to keep two roosters on their premises. However, the variance included specific conditions requiring the ornaments to be attached to a railing.

David LeBlanc and Sara LeBlanc declined to build the required railing. Instead, they chose to chain the roosters to two posts. This decision led to further fines from the town. According to the lawsuit, the couple has since removed all of the tin statues from their property in compliance with the ongoing legal challenges.

Institute for Justice and Precedent Cases

The LeBlancs are represented by the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit legal organization known for defending civil liberties. The organization achieved a similar victory in New Hampshire in 2025. In that case, a judge sided with a bakery owner who disputed a town's claim that a large mural painted by high school students was a regulated sign.

In the New Hampshire case, the town of Conway argued that the mural, which featured doughnuts and other baked treats, required regulation. The judge ruled that the town had infringed upon the bakery owner's free speech rights. The LeBlancs hope this precedent will support their claim that the roosters constitute protected speech.

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Community Reaction and Support

While the legal battle proceeds, the public response to the roosters has been largely positive. Christine Murphy, the town clerk of Ogunquit, did not respond to a message seeking comment on the lawsuit on Wednesday. Meanwhile, many of the original roosters have been adopted by local residents and businesses in the area.

Supporters around the world have also begun purchasing their own roosters to display in their own yards. Sara LeBlanc noted that her daughter's face lights up every time she spots one of the sculptures elsewhere. The family expressed a desire for the town government to embrace their daughter and their decorations as the community has done.