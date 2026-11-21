Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urges Israel to leave southern territories and demands all weapons remain under state control, citing threats to sovereignty from occupation and Iranian interference.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun delivered a stark and uncompromising warning to regional adversaries on Saturday, explicitly demanding the complete withdrawal of Israel i forces from every inch of Lebanese territory. Speaking on the eve of the nation's 83rd independence anniversary, Aoun emphasized that the Lebanese state will no longer tolerate the presence of armed groups operating outside government authority, specifically targeting the extensive arsenal held by Hezbollah.

President Aoun articulated a clear stance that Lebanon's national sovereignty faces two primary existential threats during his address. He identified the Israeli military occupation of parts of Lebanese territory as the first major challenge, while the second threat stems from foreign interference by influential elements within the Iranian regime. Aoun stated that Iran exerts control through weapons and decisions that lie entirely outside the authority of the Lebanese state, thereby undermining the government's independence.

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The president made it clear that the Lebanese message to Israel is direct and non-negotiable. He called for an immediate end to all attacks and demanded that Israeli forces withdraw from the southern regions. Aoun vowed that there would be no future occupation, reinforcing the national commitment to full territorial integrity and self-determination without foreign military presence. He stressed that Lebanon's position is firm and requires immediate action from Tel Aviv.

Aoun vowed to press ahead with national plans to bring all weapons under strict state control, a policy that directly implicates Hezbollah. The Lebanese government has long committed to disarming the militant group, whose military arsenal has historically outstripped that of the national army. Hezbollah has justified its weapons as a necessary deterrent to resist Israeli aggression, but Aoun argued that such arms impose a high cost on Lebanon by serving causes beyond its borders.

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While Aoun did not name a specific group in his speech, the reference to weapons serving foreign powers points to the longstanding debate over non-state militias. He noted that while such weapons may have once served a perceived purpose, they ultimately compromised the state's sovereignty. This position aligns with the broader goal of monopolizing force within the nation's borders and ensuring that no external power dictates Lebanese security policy.

The push for disarmament is set against the backdrop of a framework agreement signed in June between Lebanon and Israel. This agreement included provisions for the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories in the south, and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the border area. However, tensions remain high as implementation has stalled and Hezbollah has refused to surrender its weapons.

Israeli military forces still carry out strikes, shelling, and detonations in the southern regions, despite the diplomatic efforts to stabilize the border. The presence of these forces and the continued use of force by both sides highlight the fragile nature of the current security arrangement. Aoun's speech underscores the Lebanese government's frustration with the lack of full implementation of withdrawal commitments and the ongoing violations by Israeli forces.

Israel's army continues to operate in a self-declared security zone approximately 10 kilometers deep along the border. This persistent military presence contradicts the spirit of the June framework agreement and fuels the domestic political pressure on Aoun to assert state authority. The Lebanese government insists that the continued Israeli presence is a direct threat to national sovereignty and a violation of international law.

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President Aoun's address signals a renewed determination to assert state authority over all aspects of national security. The demand for complete disarmament and Israeli withdrawal is critical for the internal stability of Lebanon, which has struggled with political fragmentation and economic crisis. By linking these issues to foreign interference, Aoun aims to rally domestic support for a unified national security policy.

The coming months will test the resilience of the Lebanese state in balancing these demands with the complex realities of regional power dynamics. The deployment of the Lebanese army to the south, as stipulated in the June agreement, remains a key indicator of progress. Until all weapons are under state control and foreign troops are absent, the threat to Lebanon's sovereignty will remain a central political and security challenge for the government.