Lebanon PM warns of 'dangerous' Israeli escalation as attacks intensify despite ceasefire

Israeli ground advances and continued attacks have raised fears of a broader conflict, with Beirut accusing Israel of repeatedly violating a US-mediated truce.

Israeli ground advances and continued attacks have raised fears of a broader conflict, with Beirut accusing Israel of repeatedly violating a US-mediated truce. Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam Salam warns that continued military escalation risks undermining regional stability.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has warned that Lebanon is facing a "dangerous and unprecedented" Israeli escalation, urging an immediate ceasefire and saying a "scorched-earth policy" would not bring security to Israel. In a televised address, Salam defended his government's direct negotiations with Israel, describing them as the "least costly path" for Lebanon amid growing tensions along the southern border.

His remarks came on Saturday as Israeli military operations intensified in southern Lebanon, with Lebanese military sources reporting that Israeli forces advanced into villages north of the Litani River and reached the outskirts of Nabatieh city. The renewed military activity comes despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks.

Salam said Lebanon remains committed to pursuing diplomatic solutions while protecting its sovereignty, warning that continued military escalation risks undermining regional stability. The latest surge in violence follows weeks of heightened tensions on the Lebanese front, with cross-border exchanges and Israeli operations continuing even as international mediators push to preserve the fragile ceasefire.

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