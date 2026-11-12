Lebanon PM Salam Warns of $512 Million Environmental Loss at COP31

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam highlights $512 million in environmental damage from conflicts at COP31, urging integration of ecological restoration into national reconstruction efforts.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam delivered a stark assessment of the ecological toll inflicted on his country during a high-profile address at the COP31 UN climate summit held in Antalya, Turkey. He stated that environmental losses resulting from Israeli attacks in violation of international humanitarian law exceeded $512 million US dollars in 2023 and 2024, with further losses incurred in 2026. Salam emphasized that these figures represent only the immediate financial cost of the destruction, failing to capture the long-term degradation of natural resources.

Environmental Devastation and Economic Impact

The Lebanese government has identified that successive wars, compounded by years of economic crisis, have devastated critical infrastructure, agricultural land, forests, and ecosystems across the nation. Salam warned that the environmental consequences of these attacks would continue to affect ecosystems and local communities' livelihoods for years to come. The destruction has not only impaired the physical landscape but has also severely undermined the agricultural sector, which remains a vital component of the national economy despite the broader financial turmoil.

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Integration of Ecology into Reconstruction

Salam stressed that Lebanon's recovery must go beyond rebuilding damaged homes and roads to include restoring farmland, rehabilitating ecosystems, and reviving livelihoods. He argued that environmental restoration and climate resilience must be integral to reconstruction, alongside stability, the restoration of sovereignty, and respect for international law. The Prime Minister insisted that any reconstruction plan ignoring ecological health will fail to provide sustainable living conditions for the Lebanese population in the long term.

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Global Climate Dialogue in Antalya

COP31 opened in Antalya on Monday and runs through November 20, bringing together world leaders and negotiators to discuss climate financing, adaptation, and efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The summit provides a crucial platform for nations like Lebanon to highlight the intersection between conflict, environmental destruction, and climate change. Salam used this international stage to call for greater recognition of environmental recovery as a key component of post-conflict reconstruction efforts globally.

Long-Term Ecological Consequences

The Prime Minister detailed how the destruction of agricultural land and forests has far-reaching implications for food security and biodiversity in the region. He noted that the loss of these natural assets exacerbates the vulnerability of local communities to climate-related shocks, such as droughts and floods. Salam urged the international community to view environmental rehabilitation not as an optional add-on but as a fundamental requirement for rebuilding a resilient and sovereign Lebanon.