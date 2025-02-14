Lebanon Marks 20th Anniversary of Rafik Hariri's Assassination

Thousands gathered in Beirut to commemorate the 20th anniversary of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri's assassination, marking a somber occasion filled with calls for justice and reflection on his lasting legacy.

Thousands of supporters gathered in downtown Beirut on Friday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri 's assassination. Hariri, a prominent Sunni Muslim politician, was killed in a massive car bombing on February 14, 2005, while his motorcade was traveling through Beirut. His death plunged Lebanon into political turmoil and triggered a widespread international investigation.

Hariri's son, former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, addressed a large crowd in the capital, marking the day as a step towards justice. 'This is the beginning of justice. If the justice of the earth did not serve us, no one escapes the justice of heaven,' Saad Hariri said. 'After 20 years, Rafik Hariri’s project is continuing, and those who tried to kill the project, look where they are now,' he added. Hariri's assassination had a profound impact on Lebanese politics, leading to the eventual withdrawal of Syrian troops from the country in 2005. The event also sparked a wave of anti-Syrian sentiment and paved the way for a new era of political change in Lebanon. The assassination remains a deeply sensitive issue in Lebanon, with many still seeking answers and accountability. While a U.N.-backed tribunal convicted Hezbollah members for their role in the killing, the case has been widely criticized for its lack of transparency and its failure to identify the masterminds behind the attack.





