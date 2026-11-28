Directors Mariana Kodeih and her husband draw from personal trauma during Lebanon's 2019 economic collapse to create the heist film 'Furies,' where protagonists stage a bank robbery to access frozen savings for life-saving surgery, reflecting the nation's urgency and anger.

Oscar-Nominated Director Rachid Bouchareb on the Challenges of Shooting ‘Reggane’: ‘We’re Making a Period Film in the Depths of the Sahara’ ‘Summer Meadow’ Directors Confront ‘Hypocrisy’ in Films About Migrants: ‘It’s as Though Black and Arab People Are Forbidden to Dream’ Doha Film Festival Showcases Five Projects From Qatar’s Industry as Local Filmmakers Hail Start of a ‘Golden Era’’s heist thriller “Furies” describing how its protagonists, two sisters plotting an overnight bank heist, move as though they are on borrowed time.

It reflects as much the film’s frenetic pace as it does the experience of living in contemporary Lebanon..

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“So it does feel like you’re on borrowed time, which makes you take advantage of time in a very unique way. ” Anya Taylor-Joy ‘Went Mute’ on ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ Set When Ian McKellen Showed Up: ‘That’s F---ing Gandalf’. The husband and wife creative duo channel the collective anger and anxieties born of Lebanon’s economic collapse through a genre they have long loved — the heist.