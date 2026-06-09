Lebanese Christian Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Prevent Israel Attacks on Tyre's Christian District

Christian religious leaders from Lebanon's southern port city of Tyre have appealed to the international community and Lebanese officials to act quickly to prevent Israel from attacking the Christian district of the city, as airstrikes on nearby neighborhoods have resulted in the deaths of eight people and injuries to dozens of others. The Israeli military has issued an evacuation warning for the port city, including the Christian quarter, which has been spared so far.

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Christian religious leaders from Lebanon ’s southern port city of Tyre called on the international community and Lebanese officials on Tuesday to act quickly to prevent Israel from attacking the Christian district of the city, as airstrikes on nearby neighborhoods killed eight people and wounded dozens of others.

The Israeli military has issued an evacuation warning for the port city, including the Christian quarter, which has been spared so far. The statement by the Christian leaders was from George Iskandar, the metropolitan archbishop of Tyre for the Melkite Greek Catholic Church; Elias Kfoury, the Greek Orthodox metropolitan of Tyre, Sidon and Dependencies; and Charbel Abdullah, the archeparch of the Maronite Catholic Archeparchy of Tyre.

The warning from Israel’s military prompted hundreds of people to flee the Christian district along the Mediterranean coast, while members of the Civil Defense evacuated older people to safer areas, the state-run National News Agency said. Cars packed with mattresses, luggage and household belongings stretched for kilometers along Lebanon’s coastal highway, as residents fled Tyre following the latest Israeli warning.

Traffic ground to a halt as families crammed whatever they could into vehicles, with carpets protruding from rooftops, and trunks were left partially open to accommodate furniture and personal belongings. The latest Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon has killed around 3,500 people and caused wide destruction in Tyre, the fourth-largest city in Lebanon.

The three Christian leaders called on the international community and Lebanese leaders to ‘take immediate and serious action to spare the old quarter of Tyre from destruction and human tragedies.





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Lebanon Tyre Christian Leaders Israel Airstrikes Humanitarian Crisis Cultural Heritage Civilizational Heritage Archaeological Sites Old Quarter Of Tyre Hezbollah Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Human Tragedies Destruction Civil Defense Evacuation Lebanese Army Christian District Hezbollah Members Terrorist Activities International Community Lebanese Officials Preventing Attacks Spare The Old Quarter Humanitarian Catastrophe National Catastrophe Irreversible Consequences Cultural Religious And Civilizational Heritage Old City Residential Area Families Children Elderly Aerial Bombardment Mediterranean Coast Civilian Casualties Humanitarian Crisis Destruction Human Tragedies Cultural Heritage Civilizational Heritage Archaeological Sites Old Quarter Of Tyre Hezbollah Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Humanitarian Catastrophe National Catastrophe Irreversible Consequences Cultural Religious And Civilizational Heritage Old City Residential Area Families Children Elderly Aerial Bombardment Mediterranean Coast Civilian Casualties

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