Leavitt's Country Bakery Owner to Face Trial Over Controversial Mural

Sean Young, owner of Leavitt's Country Bakery, is set to face trial over a colorful mural depicting pastries that local officials deemed an oversized advertisement violating sign code. Young argues the mural is protected free speech and filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the town of Conway.

A highly contested trial is set to begin nearly three years after Sean Young, the owner of Leavitt's Country Bakery, was informed that his vibrant 90-square-foot sign violated local code and needed modification or removal, facing potential criminal charges or fines. Young, rather than complying, filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the town in January 2023, asserting that officials infringed upon his right to free speech . He is seeking $1 in damages.

The mural, painted by local art students in June 2022, depicts the sun shining over an array of pastries, including chocolate and strawberry doughnuts with sprinkles, muffins, cinnamon rolls, and more. At four times the size permitted by local sign code, the painting, which dominates Young's storefront, has been deemed by zoning officials to resemble an advertisement rather than art. The government, they argue, has a legitimate interest in preserving the town's aesthetics through sign size restrictions, as stated in court documents. Part of Conway's sign code stipulates that the town does not intend to restrict individual free speech but retains the authority to impose reasonable limitations on commercial speech. Local officials contend that the mural would be acceptable if it depicted real mountains instead of pastries taking on a mountain-like form, or if the building it adorned was not a bakery. 'The town of Conway can regulate signs, but it can't pick and choose which signs to regulate based on what they say,' Rob Frommer, Senior Attorney at the Institute for Justice and Young's attorney, told The Post. 'The town told Leavitt's it cannot have a mural that depicts mountains made of baked goods, but it could have a mural of real mountains. And that the exact same baked goods mural would be perfectly fine on a different business in Conway (if it isn't a bakery),' he continued. 'We look forward to showing the judge that the way Conway enforces its sign code is censorship that violates the First Amendment.' Young, focused on the upcoming trial, declined to answer questions until after the legal case concludes. Leavitt's Country Bakery and the town agreed in February 2023 to halt court proceedings pending a vote on a revised sign code that would allow the mural to remain. However, the vote failed, deemed too broad and complex. Voters eventually passed a new ordinance last year requiring applicants to meet criteria for art on public and commercial property – a measure Young strongly opposed





