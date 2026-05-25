A woman's journey of self-discovery and growth as she navigates the complexities of love, relationships, and marriage.

Leaving a marriage is not a midlife crisis , it's a woman taking control of her life. I've been there, done that, and got the t-shirt.

Or so I thought. When I left my husband, I was met with messages from friends and acquaintances who couldn't understand why I would 'blow up' my life for a 'midlife crisis.

' But is leaving a marriage really a crisis, or is it a woman finally standing up for herself and saying 'enough is enough? ' I've written about love and relationships before, but this time it's personal. I've been married twice, and both times it's been a journey of self-discovery and growth. But it's not just about the men we love; it's about the women we become.

When we hit menopause, our hormones change, and we're no longer willing to put up with the same things we tolerated in our younger years. We're not selfish; we're simply biologically wired to prioritize ourselves. I've been called a 'bad friend' by someone who didn't understand my decision to leave my marriage. But I'm not a bad friend; I'm a woman who's finally taking care of herself.

I've written about women in their fifties leaving marriages to be alone, but that's not the whole story. We leave because we're unhappy, and we're not willing to put up with it any longer. It's not about being selfish; it's about being self-aware. As I look back on my own life, I realize that I've been in relationships that haven't been good for me.

I've stayed in marriages that were filled with pain, and I've let go of relationships that were toxic. But I've also learned that I deserve better. I deserve to be loved, to be valued, and to be heard. And that's what I'm writing about now.

It's not just about leaving a marriage; it's about becoming the woman I'm meant to be. I'm not writing this for the men; I'm writing it for the women. I'm writing it for the ones who are stuck in relationships that are holding them back. I'm writing it for the ones who are afraid to take control of their lives.

And I'm writing it for the ones who are finally finding the courage to stand up for themselves. Leaving a marriage is not a midlife crisis; it's a woman taking control of her life. It's a woman saying 'enough is enough' and choosing herself. And that's the most powerful thing of all





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Leaving A Marriage Midlife Crisis Women In Their Fifties Self-Discovery Growth

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