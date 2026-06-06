Leashed dog drags mini pup under gate in bloody attack

A heartbroken dog owner is searching for the owner of the pet responsible for attacking and killing her dog. The deadly attack was caught on her ring camera.The

A heartbroken dog owner is searching for the owner of the pet responsible for attacking and killing her dog. The deadly attack was caught on her ring camera.

The attack happened on May 19. Lisa Alvarado says she thought she walked into crime scene when walked into her home. I saw a big puddle of blood, and I saw her running and hiding because she was scared.

Then I looked at my camera. That’s when I saw the video. You see them barking and barking. And then you see him pulling her under the gate.

” The attacking dog was on a leash. Alvarado says she took Olivia to the emergency room where she stayed overnight. But on May 21st she found Olivia lying lifeless in her cage. Now she is searching for the owner of the pet who attacked her miniature dog.

” I’m just upset because I have another ring camera,” Alvarado said.

“They could’ve knocked on my door or something. ”Alvarado says Leon Valley Animal Care Services says there isn’t much they can do without knowing the other pet owner’s identity. Anyone with information on the attack is asked to contact the Leon Valley Police Department. High-water rescue on North Side ends with man safely pulled to shoreSAN ANTONIO — New Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson paid a heartwarming visit to patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Johnson helped pediatric patDeadly vehicle-train crash in Southwest Bexar County: 1 adult killed, 2 hurt in non-life-threatening condition after a collision on Macdona-Lacoste Road. Investigators are still working to determine what happened.





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