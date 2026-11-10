Leaseholders Face Overcharges And Freehold Sale After Management Errors

Leaseholders in a four-flat block uncover significant service charge overpayments and a hidden management fee agreement as the freeholder plans to sell the property interest.

A resident who purchased a leasehold flat and moved in during February 2026 has uncovered significant financial irregularities regarding service charges within their building. The resident and fellow leaseholders discovered that they had been overpaying service charges annually since the current management company assumed control in 2023. Despite these consistent overpayments, the annual service charge demands increased every single year without reduction.

The management company has since refunded the excess funds, yet they have not provided any explanation for why the overpayments occurred or why the residents were not notified. Furthermore, the freeholder recently admitted to agreeing to a minimum management fee of £3,600 for the block of four flats. This base fee is supplemented by numerous additional fees, bringing the total annual cost to nearly £10,000. This arrangement results in each leaseholder paying approximately £2,500 per year.

Also read Athletics Face Critical Decisions on Jeff McNeil and Pitching Staff

Hidden Fees And Lack Of Notification

The freeholder claimed they had no obligation to inform the leaseholders about this specific fee agreement. This admission comes as the resident investigated the possibility of taking over the management of the building. Shortly after inquiring about the Right to Manage, the residents received formal notice that the freeholder intends to sell their interest in the property. The resident is now exploring the option of purchasing the freehold collectively with the other leaseholders.

The property features a yoga studio on the ground floor, which complicates the management structure and cost allocation. Additionally, one of the current owners is in the process of selling their flat. This potential change in ownership adds complexity to any group action the remaining leaseholders might wish to take regarding the building's future management or ownership.

Advertisement

Legal Rights And Financial Scrutiny

James Naylor, a partner at Naylor Solicitors, advises that the first step is to review the lease agreement to understand how service charges are calculated and how surpluses are handled. A surplus in the account might typically be credited against future charges rather than refunded immediately. However, the combination of repeated surpluses and rising annual demands justifies a detailed inquiry into how the budgets were originally calculated.

Experts recommend that the resident consult their conveyancing solicitor to determine how any historic service charge credits were handled during their purchase in February 2026. The management charges require close scrutiny because the freeholder's agreement to a £3,600 minimum fee does not automatically allow them to pass this cost to leaseholders. The lease must explicitly permit this recovery, and service charges must be reasonably incurred under Section 19 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985.

Next Steps For Dispute Resolution

To ensure transparency, leaseholders should request detailed service charge accounts dating back to 2023. They should also demand an explanation for the annual surpluses and a full breakdown of the nearly £10,000 total cost. This breakdown must clarify how costs are divided between the residential flats and the ground floor yoga studio.

If the management company does not provide this information voluntarily, leaseholders can request a summary of relevant costs and inspect supporting documents under sections 21 and 22 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985. If the charges appear unreasonable or unlawful under the lease terms, they can be formally challenged in the first-tier tribunal.

Advertisement

Auction Rights And Future Management

The landlord has served a Section 5B notice, indicating plans to sell the property interest at auction. As leaseholders, the residents have the right of first refusal. If they wish to acquire the freehold, they must match the winning auction bid. It is crucial to obtain legal advice before attempting this purchase to avoid potential compliance pitfalls.

If buying the freehold is not feasible, the residents may pursue the Right to Manage. This legal pathway allows leaseholders to take control of building management without buying the freehold or needing the landlord's agreement. Additionally, if the management agreement ties the freeholder for more than 12 months and costs any leaseholder more than £100 a year, the freeholder may have been required to consult the leaseholders under Section 20.