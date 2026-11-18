Discover if freeholders and management companies are legally liable for crime on communal land. Learn your rights as a leaseholder facing antisocial behavior.

A leaseholder living in a London block of flats has exposed a severe safety crisis involving drug-using youths and thrown fireworks on private residential land. The resident reports that persistent antisocial behavior has forced them to relocate their vehicle to a visitor bay for protection after repeated intimidation.

Police officers have attended multiple incidents this week, seizing hidden fireworks and drug paraphernalia left behind by the group. However, residents feel helpless as law enforcement shows little appetite for further intervention against the offenders who do not live in the block.

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The disturbing incidents include fireworks being tossed directly at occupied apartments and into bushes near parked cars. This escalation has left the community frightened and questioning the effectiveness of current security measures provided by their management company.

New legal powers introduced on October 26, 2026, under the Crime and Policing Act 2026 now allow authorities to apply for Youth Injunctions and Respect Orders. These measures aim to hold individuals aged 10 to 17 and those over 18 accountable for such disruptive behavior.

Jane Denton from This is Money emphasizes that the impact of criminal behavior is often underestimated by courts. Official data from the Office for National Statistics shows that 41.4 per cent of people in England and Wales experienced antisocial behavior in the year to June 2026.

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Manjinder Atwal from Duncan Lewis Solicitors states that incidents involving drugs and fireworks exceed ordinary nuisance. He advises leaseholders to review their agreements to determine if the management company has a duty to enhance lighting, CCTV, and gate security.

The Occupiers' Liability Act 1957 imposes a duty to ensure visitors are reasonably safe while using the premises. Joanne Ellis from Stephensons advises gathering detailed evidence through CCTV footage to support complaints against third-party actors.

Residents should unite to document incidents with dates and times, then send a formal letter to the freeholder outlining police attendance. This written record establishes a clear timeline of complaints and demands for immediate action to prevent serious harm.

Under section 19 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985, service charges must be reasonably incurred and of a reasonable standard. Leaseholders are entitled to question whether the management services meet this legal requirement given the current safety failures.

While freeholders generally arrange building insurance and structural repairs, they can delegate daily security to third-party agents. These agents must take reasonable steps to ensure safety, though they are not responsible for policing the land.

Ignoring repeated complaints about dangerous incidents is not an acceptable legal stance for a managing agent. The management company must explain its responsibilities and the practical steps being taken to address the situation.

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Leaseholders can also explore the Right to Manage process to take greater control of their block's security if current management fails to act. This option allows residents to club together and assume responsibility for managing their development.

New powers under the 2026 Act provide a stronger framework for enforcement, but success depends heavily on the quality of evidence collected. Maintaining a detailed diary of incidents is crucial for any future legal proceedings or police action.

The legal landscape for leasehold security is evolving rapidly as courts and authorities respond to rising antisocial behavior. Residents are encouraged to seek formal legal advice to fully assess their specific remedies and rights under the updated statutes.

Ultimately, the responsibility for communal area safety rests on those who manage the land, provided the lease assigns them those duties. Failure to implement reasonable safety measures could expose managing agents to significant liability for any resulting injuries or damages.

This case highlights the urgent need for stronger accountability from property management companies when faced with criminal activity on their watch. The combination of new legislation and established leasehold law offers residents a pathway to demand safer living environments.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and continue documenting all incidents to build a robust case for legal and administrative intervention. Collective action remains the most effective strategy for ensuring that management companies fulfill their obligations to protect leaseholders.