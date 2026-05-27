Learning to Jive with Shirley Ballas on MSC Cruises' Virtuosa

Join me as I try to learn the simple steps to the jive with the help of Shirley Ballas, the head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, on board MSC Cruises' spectacular Virtuosa. From dance lessons to West End productions and daring stunt shows, there's no shortage of entertainment on this seven-night voyage to Norway. But can I master the jive, or will I be left with two left feet?

I'm desperately trying to learn the simple steps to the jive, but I'm failing each time. My patient teacher is Shirley Ballas , the head judge of Strictly Come Dancing .

We're not in a dance studio, but on board MSC Cruises' spectacular Virtuosa, sailing towards Edinburgh on its seven-night voyage to Norway. Shirley takes us through what a Strictly contestant would face on the first day of learning a new routine, anxiously counting down the days until they perform live on national television. She watches us with the same eagle eye, noticing my two left feet and bringing me to the front to follow her footwork more closely.

'It's all about the footwork,' she says, breaking down each step and using numbers to count. Later, Shirley assumes her role as head judge of MSC's highly competitive dance competition in the Galleria Virtuosa, under an 80-metre LED 'sky'. The competition is intense, with five couples and hundreds of eyes on them, including Shirley's. She calls out their timing issues and not syncing to the music, leaving the audience in amusement.

All the entertainment on board is included for guests, including dance lessons, West End productions, and daring stunt shows. In between the dancing, I ventured off the ship and went kayaking in Kristiansund, taking in views of Odderoya, dramatic sea cliffs, and the island's lighthouse. The journey back to Southampton offers a full day at sea, giving me the chance to check out the onboard spa, where I receive a deep tissue Balinese massage.

Shirley's star appearance is the first in a starry lineup planned for the MSC ship, with rugby legends, dance stars, and former footballers set to board in the coming months. But how is their footwork when it comes to the jive





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MSC Cruises Virtuosa Shirley Ballas Strictly Come Dancing Dance Lessons West End Productions Daring Stunt Shows Norway Cruise Travel

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