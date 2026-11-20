Sri Lankan cinematographer Dhanushka Gunathilake took over the talent and industry platform of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival's Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event this year. And he has ambitious plans.

) and his family moved to the capital of Estonia because his wife got a chance to study at Tallinn University.market. At PÖFF, he worked as a TV host, Q&A moderator and project manager at the talent and industry platform Discovery Campus, where he spearheaded Frame Within a Frame, the fest’s cinematography-dedicated masterclass initiative.

"I'm in Preparation for the End of Our World": Golshifteh Farahani on Art, War and Her Tallinn PremiereThis year, he took over as the head of the Discovery Campus. In between his busy schedule, Gunathilake caught up withto share his vision for the platform and why it is such a key part of the Tallinn sucess formula.

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Each year, the Discovery Campus welcomes around 70 emerging professionals and talents, from producers and directors to cinematographers, production designers, composers and production designers, to its workshops and masterclasses. Gunathilake says it is all about building bridges. And that goes beyond the bridges and networks that socializing and discussing the craft naturally creates.

“There is a gap between academia and the film industry,” he tells. “We thought it is a responsibility of film festivals to help bridge industry and academia and bring them together. ” Case in point: Students fresh out of film schools, whether focused on cinematography or other areas, “may have never heard of a sales agent and what they do, they don’t know what distribution is and they have never heard of a subject called audience study,” he explains.

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“So we thought it would be very interesting to introduce this ecosystem of the afterlife of the film when they make one? What actually happens to this film? ” Gunathilake says beyond general education, mentorship is a key focus for him and his team.

“It is important to create a platform where mentors are coming – big filmmakers – and emerging talents can present their film and have an exchange with them. They can come together and sit and talk and discuss. ” The feedback on these opportunities is strong to enthusiastic.

For example, one younger cinematographer from Spain got to spend time with the acclaimed Roberto Schaefer .

“She mentioned that she never thought she could sit at a breakfast table and talk about her film with Roberto,” Gunathilake tellsThe importance of mentoring is actually captured in the official motto of the Discovery Campus that is featured on its website: “Learn from the mistakes of our mentors, so you don’t have to make them yourself! ” Among the big industry names who have shared their insights and tips at Tallinn this year are the likes of The Discovery Campus head’s ambitions don’t stop here, though.

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“We already have a plan for the next five years,” he shares. “We plan to expand into a year-long program soon. And our ultimate target is to build a talent bank.

For example, if any director, producer, or any filmmaker wants to hunt for emerging talents, this should be the platform that they use. ”‘Sh*t Happens’ Is Full of Dark Humor, But Its Director Knows It Will Cause a Stink in the DRBilly Evans Will Secure His Cut of ‘You Can See Everything’ Profits After All — and Give It to Charity “I’m in Preparation for the End of Our World”: Golshifteh Farahani on Art, War and Her Tallinn Premiere