NTSB Reveals Ice Buildup and Structural Breakup Caused West Palm Beach Crash Killing Nine Including Tech Founder

NTSB investigates severe weather as key factor in Learjet 60 crash in West Palm Beach that killed Adam Robinson, Helen Sharp, and 17-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras. Find out about the tragedy.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed on Monday that severe weather and likely ice buildup caused a Learjet 60 to break up mid-air before crashing into a West Palm Beach intersection, killing all nine people on board. Investigators determined that the aircraft encountered moderate precipitation and turbulence at 35,000 feet, leading to a catastrophic structural failure just moments before impact.

Adam Robinson, a 45-year-old former Wall Street professional and founder of the AI startup GetEmail, died alongside his 40-year-old wife Helen Sharp, their two young toddlers, a nanny, and two friends. The passengers were traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when the disaster struck.

Also read 9 killed after a Learjet crashes and erupts into flames in Palm Beach County, Florida

Distressing audio captured the final moments of the flight, revealing that co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, a 20-year-old licensed pilot, screamed about the plane descending at rates up to 22,000 feet per minute. She declared an emergency and shouted that the aircraft was in an overspeed condition while banking 60 degrees.

While Filgueiras panicked, the pilot was heard reciting the Lord's Prayer as the plane spiraled toward the ground. The captain, identified as 55-year-old Jeff Gregory, perished alongside the co-pilot. Their final transmissions highlighted the speed and uncontrollable nature of the descent before the jet erupted in a fireball.

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NTSB member Tom Chapman stated that parts of the aircraft were likely scattered far from the impact site due to the in-flight breakup. Officials noted that the pilots had requested a 2,000-foot elevation gain to avoid a thunderstorm just before the systems failed. Chapman emphasized that ice accumulation remains a primary focus of the ongoing investigation.

Filgueiras, who obtained her pilot license in 2023 at age 17, had previously expressed her love for aviation to local media. Her mother, Camila, shared photos of her daughter traveling on private jets, highlighting her passion for the freedom of flight. The community is now mourning the loss of the young pilot and her passengers.

Authorities are working to recover the black boxes and remaining debris to finalize their report. The incident has raised serious questions about flight safety in severe weather conditions. The NTSB continues to gather evidence to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the tragedy.