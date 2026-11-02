Learjet Crash Investigation Begins After All Nine Died Near West Palm Beach

Federal investigators are examining the Learjet crash near West Palm Beach that killed nine people, including passenger Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, as early theories point to altitude and speed risks.

Nine people perished when a Learjet aircraft crashed on a roadway near West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. The fatal incident involved 20-year-old passenger Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a licensed pilot who had earned her credentials at age 17. The aircraft, a $2 million jet departing from Austin, Texas, was en route to the Bahamas when it crashed into the side of a road, resulting in a massive fireball and the loss of all souls on board.

Crash Timeline and Fatal Descent

The sequence of events leading to the disaster began with a mayday call broadcast to air traffic control. Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras reported that the Learjet 60 had banked 60 degrees, indicating the aircraft was flying sideways. Audio recordings captured the still-unidentified male pilot reciting the Lord's Prayer, specifically the phrase "Our Father, who art in Heaven, hallowed be thy name," during the final moments. The co-pilot confirmed the severe descent rate, stating, "We are descending 22,000 feet, and we are banking 60 degrees," before adding, "We're out of time." The plane subsequently plunged approximately 30,000 feet in just 100 seconds before impact.

Also read Nine Killed in Palm Beach County Learjet 60 Crash

Investigating Coffin Corner Phenomenon

Early speculation regarding the cause of the crash centers on an aviation phenomenon known as "coffin corner." This condition occurs at high altitudes where the air is exceptionally thin, creating a narrow speed window. Pilots must maintain a precise speed to keep the aircraft aloft without exceeding structural limits that cause violent rattling and loss of control. A minor reduction in speed within this narrow band can cause the plane to drop into a free fall, making recovery extremely difficult for flight crews.

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Adverse Weather Conditions Impact

Weather conditions in the West Palm Beach area on Sunday afternoon contributed to the dangerous environment. The National Weather Service in Miami reported overcast skies, rain, lightning, and east winds of 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Visibility was recorded at seven miles during the time of the incident. While storms can complicate navigation through high-altitude critical zones, federal authorities emphasize that current theories remain speculative. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have assumed responsibility for conducting a comprehensive investigation into the crash.

Passenger Background and Legacy

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras was a young pilot with a distinguished early career. She obtained her pilot's license while in high school at the age of 17, an achievement that previously garnered local news coverage in Florida. In a 2023 interview with CBS12, she expressed pride in her aviation skills, noting that she often boasted about her ability to fly despite being unable to drive legally. Her tragic death in the Learjet crash has drawn attention from aviation communities and local residents alike, marking a sudden end to a promising future in the skies.