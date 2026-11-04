NTSB Confirms Severe Weather Caused West Palm Beach Jet Crash That Killed 9 Including Tech Tycoon

Nathalia Filgueiras and Jeff Gregory died in a Learjet crash near West Palm Beach, Florida. Federal investigators cite severe weather as a key factor in the tragedy that claimed nine lives.

Federal investigators confirmed that severe weather played a significant role in the tragic Learjet crash near West Palm Beach, Florida, that claimed the lives of nine individuals on Sunday.

The National Transportation Safety Board stated that the dangerous conditions likely contributed to part of the jet breaking off before it plummeted into a roadway. The impact created a massive crater and scattered debris across a half-mile field.

Also read Young Co-Pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras Died in West Palm Beach Learjet Crash

All nine people on board were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims included 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras and 55-year-old pilot-in-command Jeff Gregory.

The crash also killed tech tycoon Adam Robinson, 45, and his wife Helen Sharp, 40. Their two toddlers, Emma and Charlie, died alongside their nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, and another couple, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr.

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Cockpit voice recordings captured the final moments of the flight from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. Filgueiras reported moderate turbulence before the aircraft began an uncontrollable descent.

She declared an emergency as the plane dropped at rates reaching 22,000 feet per minute. Her final transmission warned that they were banking 60 degrees and running out of time before the crash.

Family members shared that Filgueiras had texted her boyfriend prior to the crash, reporting heavy weather and ice. Her mentor, Chris Kirk, described her as the most naturally gifted pilot he had taught in his 40-year career.

Kirk emphasized her passion for aviation, noting she aced her exams and possessed a rare intrinsic love for flying. He praised her as a 100 percent natural born pilot.

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A joint statement from the victims' families remembered Robinson and Sharp as devoted parents. The families highlighted the warmth and generosity of the adults and the joy the children brought to their lives.

The statement also honored the nanny and the other passengers for their fierce love and devotion. The community is now grappling with the sudden loss of these nine lives.

Federal authorities continue their detailed examination of the wreckage and flight data. The investigation aims to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the disaster.