Learjet co-pilot made mayday calls before fatal Florida crash

A Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County after the co-pilot reported severe turbulence and a rapid descent. All nine on board died, including a Texas tech entrepreneur and his family.

A Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Nov. 1, killing all nine people on board. The aircraft, registered as N7226D and owned by Upper Jets of Fort Lauderdale, was en route from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

The co-pilot, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20, made desperate mayday calls as the jet went down. She radioed: 722 Bravo Delta, we're descending 8,000 Mayday, Mayday, we're descending 10,000 feet per minute. She kept updating air traffic control on their speed and altitude before declaring they were about to crash into the ground and were out of time. Moments later, the jet exploded on impact.

Also read Learjet Crash Kills 9 in Palm Beach County Florida

Dash cam footage captured near the scene shows the aircraft descending nearly vertically at speeds close to the sound barrier before exploding. Debris scattered across the area caused a leg injury to a man on the ground who was struck by falling fragments. Filgueiras grew up in Palm Beach County and obtained her pilot license in 2023 at age 17, a feat she frequently highlighted in local media reports.

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Her mother, Camila Filgueiras, described her daughter as someone who loved the freedom of aviation and shared images of family travel on private jets. Social media videos from September show Filgueiras operating the controls of the specific jet involved in the crash, with its callsign visible on the dashboard. The captain of the doomed flight was Jeff Gregory, 55, who flew alongside Filgueiras on the Sunday journey.

Together, they attempted to navigate through two distinct storm systems known as cells while flying toward the Caribbean. Experts suggest the aircraft may have entered a dangerous aerodynamic zone called coffin corner, where the margin between stalling speed and maximum speed becomes critically narrow at high altitudes. Miami air traffic controllers had previously granted permission for pilots to deviate left and right due to moderate precipitation, but the situation escalated rapidly.

Prior Turbulence Conversation Uncovered

Authorities have uncovered a recorded conversation from May involving the same tail number aircraft over Newark, New Jersey, where a female pilot was reprimanded for downplaying turbulence severity. An air traffic controller asked why the jet was climbing, prompting the pilot to report moderate turbulence and an inability to hold altitude. The controller firmly corrected her, stating that such performance indicated severe turbulence and ordered an immediate descent to 4,000 feet.

The pilot and a male colleague both confirmed they were experiencing severe turbulence in response to the controller's assessment. While it remains unconfirmed if the woman on the audio recording is Filgueiras, she was identified as the co-pilot aboard the crashed Learjet. This prior incident highlights potential communication challenges or judgment errors regarding weather assessment before the final fatal flight. Mikaela Schluth, a friend of Filgueiras, praised her professionalism.

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I'm just so proud of how she handled it and was able to stay calm and give information, Schluth told the outlet. Filgueiras also texted her boyfriend just minutes before the deadly crash. The National Transportation Safety Board has identified the first set of victims as Adam Robinson, 45, his wife Helen Sharp, 40, and their two young children. The Texas-based family was traveling with their nanny and two unidentified friends when the tragedy occurred.

Victims Identified As Texas Family

Robinson was an entrepreneur who founded the tech company Retention, while Sharp operated Influential PR and ran a pottery studio in Aspen, Colorado. The couple lived in Austin, Texas, and were widely recognized in their professional circles for their business achievements. Their deaths represent a significant loss to the local community and the broader entrepreneurial network. Federal authorities are currently analyzing black box data and physical wreckage to determine the precise sequence of events leading to the crash.

Investigators will review all communications between the cockpit and ground control to assess decision-making during the storm encounter. The findings will likely influence future protocols for private jet operations in severe weather conditions. Officials continue to work with families to provide support and accurate information as the investigation into the cause of the crash proceeds.