Learjet co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras’ dad breaks down as he reveals ‘I wanted to be by her side’ in final moments

Allan Filgueiras wept as he praised his 20-year-old daughter, Nathalia, a co-pilot killed in a South Florida Learjet crash.

The heartbroken father of the 20-year-old co-pilot killed on the Learjet that crashed in Florida last weekend wept Friday as he said he wished he had been on the flight with her.

“I wanted to be by her side. Inside the plane, to help, to be by her. I had to be next to her,” Allan Filgueiras, dad of fallen aviatorAllan Filgueiras speaks in Coral Gables, Fla. , Nov. 6, following the death of his daughter in a Florida plane crash.

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“I did listen to many times, trying to find a clue in my head how that happened. And wow, she’s tough,” Filgueiras said. He said he used to fly with Filgueiras — who earned her pilot license in high school before she could even drive — and that she later became his instructor.

Filgueiras told him, “I would pay for this, but they’re actually paying me” while recalling how much his daughter loved her job.was flying to the Bahamas from Texas Sunday when it suddenly took a nosedive over a street in Palm Beach, Florida.

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“722 Bravo Delta, we’re descending 8,000. Mayday, Mayday, we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute! ” she was heard yelling.

Friend reacts to Learjet co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras’ haunting last words before deadly crash Tech exec Learjet victim made chilling post about ‘crashing a plane’ months before dying with family on flight She kept updating air traffic control on their speed and altitude before frantically warning they were about to “crash” and were “out of time” — moments before theMultimillionaire tech founder Adam Robinson, 44, wife Helen Sharp, and their kids Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were among the victims, Robinson’s brother confirmed Monday. Their friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr and nanny Anita Maria Apellido Cetina also died in the tragedy.

Allan Filgueiras speaks in Coral Gables, Fla. , Nov. 6, following the death of his daughter in a Florida plane crash.