Learjet 60 Crash in Florida Kills Nine; Co-Pilot Was 20-Year-Old Nathalia Gadelha

A Learjet 60 flying from Texas to the Bahamas crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, killing all nine people aboard. The co-pilot was identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha, who earned her private pilot license at 17.

A Learjet 60 crashed into a residential area in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, killing all nine people on board. The co-pilot has been identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha, an aspiring airline pilot who earned her private pilot license at 17.

The flight departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The aircraft went down near Cresthaven around 12:50 p.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed Sunday afternoon that all nine people aboard were killed. The crash occurred just nine miles from Mar-a-Lago and sent a massive fireball into the sky over the neighborhood.

Also read Pilot denies being on board crashed Florida Learjet amid online theories

Gadelha Early Aviation Career And Background

Gadelha grew up in Palm Beach County and graduated from West Boca Raton High School. She made headlines in 2023 when she earned her private pilot license while still a high school senior, before she even had a driver's license. Her license was funded through the School District of Palm Beach County's Aviation Academy, which introduced the program that year. Her mother, Camila, and stepfather confirmed to The Post that Gadelha was the co-pilot.

Advertisement

She began taking flying lessons in 2020 and received additional instruction from her father, who had learned to fly recreationally in 2018. She accumulated 88 hours of flight time while pursuing her license and later graduated from American Flyers, a flight school based in Addison, Texas, with a location in Pompano Beach, Florida.

In a 2023 interview with West Palm Beach news outlet WPEC, Gadelha said, I definitely do brag because people say, Oh, you cannot drive, and I am like, Yeah, but I can fly. She added, I like being different than everyone, so to me I think it is cool that like it is not really an opportunity. I just did not do it, and this is how it ended up. But I think it is cool.

Pilot Ice Accumulation Reports Before Crash

Some people think that it is weird that I can fly planes, but I cannot drive a car, I mean I can but, a lot of people think it is funny. I think it is funny, and I now want my license really bad. Air traffic control audio captured by LiveATC.net revealed that the flight crew reported ice accumulation and turbulence before the aircraft began rapidly losing altitude.

We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence, a pilot told controllers. The crew subsequently requested permission to climb another 2,000 feet before declaring an emergency as the aircraft plunged toward the ground. We are descending 8,000 - mayday, mayday, the pilot said. The aircraft entered a steep nosedive, plummeting at over 20,000 feet per minute, and nose-dived into a road in Greenacres, a Palm Beach neighborhood.

Advertisement

Emergency Response And Gadelha Social Media Posts

Emergency crews shut down Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, warning the public to avoid the area as flames consumed the wreckage. In a recent social media post, Gadelha shared a video of herself and her boyfriend, Justin, flying together. How often do you see 2 pilots under 21 with a commercial, multi-engine, instrument, CFI/CFI-I, she wrote in the overlay text, referring to several aviation certifications and instructor ratings.

A photo from social media dated April 10, 2025, shows Gadelha in the cockpit of an aircraft. Retired airline captain Michael Coffield discussed what investigators will examine after the crash. The FAA and other officials are investigating the incident. The Learjet 60 can be heard in harrowing air traffic control audio moments before the fatal crash. The crash remains under investigation.