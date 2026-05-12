LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Concerts Amid Health Issues, Third Time

LeAnn Rimes, the Grammy winner, has to reschedule more concerts due to her ongoing health issues. She has to take an additional week of vocal rest while she heals from this sickness. This means she can no longer perform this weekend in Washington and Wilmington. The Washington D.C. show is now scheduled for August 15, and Wilmington, Delaware will be on August 16. Tickets for the original date will remain valid. Refunds are available if the new dates do not work. Rimes is excited to see fans at those new dates while she focuses on getting better in the meantime. This is the third time Rimes has had to reschedule her shows due to health reasons. Last month, Rimes revealed that she was battling a severe illness and unable to travel and perform. Days later, Rimes had to reschedule more concert dates as her illness worsened. Rimes also shared that she unfortunately had to reschedule next week's shows as her laryngitis worsened. She is heartbroken to have to reschedule and is grateful for her fans' kindness and continued support as she recovers. Rimes gave fans a glimpse of her doing an at-home remedy for her throat issues.

LeAnn Rimes revealed that she has to reschedule more concerts amid her ongoing health issues. The singer, 43, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 12, explaining that a follow-up visit with her doctor strongly advised her to take an additional week of vocal rest while she heals from this sickness.

This means she can no longer perform this weekend in Washington and Wilmington. The Washington D.C. show is now scheduled for August 15, and Wilmington, Delaware will be on August 16. Tickets for the original date will remain valid. Refunds are available if the new dates do not work.

Rimes is excited to see fans at those new dates while she focuses on getting better in the meantime. This is the third time Rimes has had to reschedule her shows due to health reasons. Last month, Rimes revealed that she was battling a severe illness and unable to travel and perform. Days later, Rimes had to reschedule more concert dates as her illness worsened.

Rimes also shared that she unfortunately had to reschedule next week's shows as her laryngitis worsened. She is heartbroken to have to reschedule and is grateful for her fans' kindness and continued support as she recovers. Rimes gave fans a glimpse of her doing an at-home remedy for her throat issues. She held a clear drink on ice, sunshine, grounding coconut water, aloe vera juice with fresh rosemary from her yard





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Leann Rimes Reschedule Concerts Health Issues Vocal Rest Washington D.C. Wilmington Delaware Tickets Refunds Severe Illness Laryngitis At-Home Remedy

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