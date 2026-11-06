LeAnn Rimes Overcomes Flight Anxiety and Snakes for 9-1-1: Nashville Role

LeAnn Rimes discusses conquering her fear of flying and snakes to portray Dixie Partridge on the ABC drama 9-1-1: Nashville.

LeAnn Rimes has publicly shared the personal journey that led her to overcome a significant fear of flying, a hurdle she overcame to accept a starring role on the ABC series 9-1-1: Nashville. The 44-year-old country music icon recently opened up about her past struggles with aviation anxiety during an exclusive interview, revealing how she managed to find peace with the skies to continue her professional obligations.

The actress explained that her apprehension began in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, a period that caused her to avoid air travel for approximately two years. During this time, she relied on tour buses for transportation, a method that proved impractical for her career long-term. Rimes described the breaking point as a moment of realization that she needed to face her fears directly to succeed in her industry.

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Conquering Fear of Flying Through Spiritual Trust

To manage her anxiety, Rimes adopted a coping mechanism rooted in spiritual surrender. She described handing control over to a higher power by telling herself that if it was her time to go, it was her time. This perspective allowed her to come to terms with flying many years ago, transforming a paralyzing fear into a manageable part of her life. She emphasized that this mental shift was essential for her to perform her job effectively as a singer and actress.

On-Screen Snake Drama Mirrors Real-Life Phobia

The fictional plot of 9-1-1: Nashville provided a unique opportunity for Rimes to confront her phobias in a safe environment. In the episode that aired on Thursday, November 5, her character Dixie Partridge is trapped on a plane filled with cobras. The situation escalates when the aircraft nearly crashes, creating a high-stakes scenario that mirrored Rimes own recurring childhood dreams involving snakes.

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Rimes admitted that while she had made peace with flying, she absolutely would not make peace with snakes on a plane. She found the episode particularly therapeutic because it allowed her to act out scenarios she had frequently imagined in her mind. The actress noted that she loved the premise because it validated the very thoughts she often entertained about how she would handle a life-threatening situation.

Reflecting on Career Trajectory and Industry Challenges

Reflecting on her three-decade career, Rimes acknowledged that not everyone in show business emerges from their early struggles without scars. She rose to fame as a teenager, winning two Grammy Awards at the age of 14, and has since navigated the complexities of the country music industry. Her success is not without its challenges, but she views her current work as a testament to her resilience and ability to adapt to new mediums.

She described the experience of filming the snake-infested plane scene as interesting and fun, especially since she had never undertaken such a specific type of role before. Rimes questioned whether real snakes were used on set, expressing openness to the possibility if it ensured realism. She trusted the production team not to put her in actual harm, allowing her to focus on delivering an authentic performance without genuine danger.

Onscreen Chemistry and Future Romantic Plotlines

Fans of the series have been eager to see the developing dynamic between Dixie Partridge and the character Blythe, portrayed by Jessica Capshaw. Rimes revealed that she and Capshaw share a strong off-screen friendship and frequently laugh about the potential for an onscreen romance between their characters. She confirmed that she has not ruled out such a storyline, noting that it is her favorite aspect of the ongoing narrative.

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The upcoming episodes of 9-1-1: Nashville are set to return with a focus on heart and humanity. Rimes praised the writing for grounding the insane, high-octane drama in relatable emotional truths. She highlighted that the episode featuring the snake crisis offered viewers a new light on Dixie, showcasing depth and vulnerability that complements the action-packed elements of the show.

Therapeutic Acting and Personal Growth Through Role

For Rimes, acting serves as more than just a profession; it is a form of therapy that allows her to process personal fears. She recalled having recurring dreams about snakes as a child, making the fictional scenario on 9-1-1: Nashville particularly resonant. By playing out these fears on screen, she was able to engage with her anxieties in a controlled, creative manner.

She noted that she would have chosen the song Amazing Grace to sing if she were ever in a real-life emergency, a thought she had entertained many times. The script writer incorporated this detail, leading to a moment of real connection for Rimes during filming. This blend of personal truth and fictional drama underscores the depth of her performance and the show's commitment to character-driven storytelling.