Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes fainted post-match after winning the Copa Sudamericana due to extreme heat. The incident follows his recent World Cup suspension and Messi's retirement.

Argentina international Leandro Paredes suffered a dramatic collapse during a live television interview immediately after securing the Copa Sudamericana trophy with Boca Juniors. The 32-year-old midfielder fell to the floor in Barranquilla, Colombia, shortly after the club defeated Brazil's Atletico Mineiro 2-0 on Saturday evening. The incident occurred amidst challenging environmental conditions, including high humidity and significant heat, which overwhelmed the player during the post-match celebrations.

Paredes Collapse Triggered By Extreme Heat Conditions

Leandro Paredes appeared to lose consciousness moments after lifting the South American championship trophy and giving a brief statement to reporters. Witnesses captured footage showing the former Paris Saint-Germain player closing his eyes before collapsing toward the interviewer, who attempted to cushion his fall. Instead, Paredes hit the ground, prompting medical staff and attendants to rush onto the field to assist the distressed athlete. The physical reaction was severe, leading to immediate concern from those present at the post-match ceremony.

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Manager Reveals Early Signs Of Heat Exhaustion

Boca Juniors manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena explained that Leandro Paredes had been struggling with the weather conditions long before his collapse. The manager stated that the midfielder felt dizzy toward the end of the first half, which led to his substitution. Although Paredes appeared to improve slightly during the halftime break, Arruabarrena noted that the player was visibly struggling just ten minutes into the second half. The match was played in Barranquilla under 32-degree Celsius temperatures with 80 percent humidity, creating a dangerous environment for athletic performance.

Player Confirms Health Status And Expresses Gratitude

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, Leandro Paredes was treated in the medical room and revived quickly. He subsequently rejoined his teammates for the trophy celebrations, demonstrating that the situation was not life-threatening. The player later took to social media to update fans, confirming that he was fine. He shared a photograph taken during his treatment and wrote, 'We're fine,' followed by a thank-you message to supporters for their messages. Paredes attributed the incident to dizziness caused by a combination of intense physical exertion and the numerous turns and movements required during the match.

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Recent World Cup Controversy And International Suspension

This triumph at the Copa Sudamericana marks a significant recovery for Leandro Paredes following a turbulent period with the Argentina national team. Months earlier, during the World Cup final in New York last July, Argentina suffered a painful defeat to Spain. The match ended with controversial incidents, including Paredes shoving Spain substitute Gavi to the floor after the final whistle. This behavior resulted in a 10-match suspension from FIFA for Paredes, while teammate Nahuel Molina received a three-match ban. Both players were fined $90,000 each for their roles in the post-match altercations.

Impact Of Messi Retirement On Paredes National Career

The context of Paredes' current club success is heavily influenced by the recent retirement of Lionel Messi from international football. Paredes had previously indicated that the combination of his suspension and Messi's departure made his future with the national team uncertain. He admitted in September that it would be difficult for him to remain in the squad under those circumstances. However, Paredes joined Messi on the pitch in Buenos Aires for the legend's final farewell match, sharing an emotional tribute that praised Messi's legacy and their shared achievements. He described it as a dream to have defended the national shirt alongside such an iconic captain, solidifying his bond with the team even as his international role evolves.