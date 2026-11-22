Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes collapsed during a post-match interview after winning the Copa Sudamericana, raising health concerns amid high temperatures.

Argentina international Leandro Paredes suffered a dramatic health scare immediately following Boca Juniors' victory in the Copa Sudamericana. The 32-year-old midfielder collapsed to the floor during a live interview after his team defeated Atletico Mineiro 2-0 in Barranquilla on Saturday evening. The incident occurred under extreme weather conditions, with temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius and humidity levels at 80 percent. Paredes, a former player for Paris Saint-Germain, became overwhelmed by the heat and physical exertion, requiring immediate attention from medical staff and attendants at the stadium.

Match Conditions Caused Heat Distress

Boca Juniors manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena explained that Paredes had been struggling with physical symptoms well before the final whistle. The midfielder felt dizzy towards the end of the first half, leading to his substitution. Although his condition improved slightly during the break, he continued to show signs of distress just ten minutes into the second half. Despite being removed from the pitch, Paredes remained on the sidelines and was instrumental in the team's efforts to secure the trophy. The thick humidity and Colombian heat likely exacerbated his physical exhaustion, contributing to his collapse during the post-match celebration.

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Paredes Confirms Health Status on Social Media

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, Paredes was revived quickly and treated in the medical room. He subsequently rejoined his teammates for the trophy celebrations, demonstrating his resilience. The player later addressed the concern directly through social media platforms, confirming that he was safe. In a post-match statement accompanied by a photo taken during his treatment, Paredes wrote that he was fine. He attributed the episode to dizziness caused by the combination of physical turns and the intense environmental conditions, thanking fans for their supportive messages.

Previous FIFA Suspension Looms Over Career

This health scare arrives against a backdrop of significant controversy and transition in Paredes' international career. In July, Argentina suffered a painful defeat to Spain in the World Cup final in New York, ending their reign as world champions. The match was marred by post-game altercations, with Paredes at the center of the conflict. He shoved Spain substitute Gavi to the floor after the final whistle, an act that resulted in a ten-match suspension from FIFA. The incident also led to three assault charges against Paredes, alongside charges against his teammate Nahuel Molina.

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Impact on International Future and Team Dynamics

The lengthy suspension raised serious questions about Paredes' place in the Argentina national team. In September, the midfielder admitted that the ban, combined with the retirement of Lionel Messi, made his future uncertain. He stated that it would be difficult for him to remain with the national team given the circumstances. Messi, who decided to retire from international football, received a magnificent send-off during the early Autumn international break. Paredes publicly supported his former captain, acknowledging the significance of Messi's legacy and the end of an era for the squad.

Tributes and Celebration of Legacy

Paredes joined Messi on the pitch in Buenos Aires for the former captain's final farewell, sharing an emotional tribute. He posted a carousel of photos on social media, captioning it with a heartfelt message to his former team leader. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have achieved so much together and to have defended their country's colors. Paredes described his time with Messi as a dream, stating that he would always miss him and consider it an honor to have been one of his soldiers on the field. This moment highlights the deep bond within the team and the respect Paredes holds for his peers and the sport.