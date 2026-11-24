Grand Theft Auto 6 sets financial records for Rockstar Games, potentially paving the way for an L.A. Noire sequel in 2030.

Following the record-breaking commercial launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, speculation has immediately shifted toward Rockstar Games' next major project. Although the studio aims to celebrate the success of its latest title, unverified reports suggest the developer is preparing a sequel to the critically acclaimed detective series, L.A. Noire.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Achieves Historic Milestones

Rockstar Games has officially broken numerous records with the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, marking it as the biggest entertainment release in history. This achievement establishes a benchmark that traditional game development may not match for potentially decades. The financial stability provided by this massive success allows the studio to take significant creative risks on future projects.

Also read Arion Kurtaj Jailed for Seven Years for Hacking Rockstar Games and Leaking GTA 6

Three-Year-Old Leak Points to Detective Sequel

According to a leak from 2023 that has recently resurfaced, Rockstar Games plans to develop a sequel to L.A. Noire. The original leak, posted to the GTA Forums website, outlined the studio's upcoming game lineup in detail. Critics of the source note inaccuracies, but argue that missing features often indicate mechanics altered or removed during development before launch.

Development Challenges and Studio History

The original L.A. Noire was primarily developed by the now-defunct Australian studio Team Bondi, with Rockstar Games serving as the publisher. Because Rockstar retains the intellectual property rights, they have the authority to produce a sequel or spin-off without the original creative leads. This absence of the original team could result in a drastically different direction for the new title.

Advertisement

Competing Fan Demands for Bully and L.A. Noire

Fans have long campaigned for a sequel to Bully, another popular Rockstar property that was previously canceled during development. While the Bully sequel remains a possibility, the specific details of the 2023 leak focus on L.A. Noire. The potential release of a detective game provides a strategic bridge between the massive scope of Grand Theft Auto 6 and the rumored Red Dead Redemption 3.

Technological Advantages for Future Detective Games

Advancements in motion capture technology since the original release make the investigative mechanics of L.A. Noire more achievable than ever. A modern sequel would allow Rockstar Games to deliver the definitive version of the franchise while operating between the schedules of other major titles. If the three-year-old leak proves accurate, players could expect this detective sequel to launch in 2030.