Leaked Tracklist Reveals Full Artist Lineup for Grand Theft Auto 6 Soundtrack Ahead of 2026 Release

A leaked video shows the complete tracklist for the Grand Theft Auto 6 official soundtrack album, featuring over thirty original songs. The list includes major artists like Playboi Carti, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and Rina Sawayama, though Rockstar has not yet officially confirmed the details.

The highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is rapidly approaching, and Rockstar Games is meticulously crafting an auditory experience that rivals the visual spectacle for which the franchise is renowned.

A significant portion of this audio landscape is dedicated to the official soundtrack, commonly referred to as Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album. This compilation is not merely a collection of licensed hits but features a substantial lineup of original songs created specifically for the game. While the physical and digital copies of the album are already available for pre-order, the publisher has maintained a veil of secrecy regarding the complete tracklist.

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Grand Theft Auto 6 Soundtrack Tracklist Leaks

Official announcements have only confirmed a partial selection, revealing that there are more than thirty tracks in total, with ten officially unveiled so far. However, the integrity of this secrecy appears to have been compromised as physical copies near distribution. Reports and visual evidence suggest that the full tracklist has leaked, offering fans a comprehensive glimpse into the musical diversity that awaits them in the upcoming title.

This leak originated from a video shared by a user on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The individual, identified as nxrcssist, posted a short clip showing the back of a vinyl LP record. The video clearly displays the tracklist printed on the sleeve, which is distributed across two physical records totaling four sides. This alleged leak provides a much-needed clarity on the artists who will be contributing to the game's immersive world.

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It is important to distinguish these original compositions from the thousands of pre-existing tracks that will populate the in-game radio stations. The radio stations will continue the series tradition of featuring classic and modern hits from a wide array of established artists.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Album Original Commissions

In contrast, this soundtrack album is a curated collection of new music commissioned for the Grand Theft Auto 6 universe. The inclusion of these specific tracks suggests a deep integration of the music into the narrative and gameplay, offering a fresh sonic identity for the game's setting. The leak highlights a diverse range of musical styles and prominent figures from the global music industry.

Among the most surprising and highly publicized names associated with this soundtrack are Playboi Carti and Jennie from the globally renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK. The involvement of Playboi Carti is particularly notable given his significant influence on contemporary hip-hop and rap, a genre that has long been a staple of the Grand Theft Auto series. For fans of K-pop, the inclusion of Jennie represents a groundbreaking crossover, potentially expanding the game's cultural reach and appeal to a broader international audience.

Additionally, the tracklist features Rina Sawayama, an artist widely acclaimed for her innovative blend of pop, rock, and electronic music. Many critics and fans alike have praised Sawayama's discography as some of the finest pop music released in recent years. Her presence on the soundtrack indicates Rockstar's commitment to showcasing cutting-edge and critically acclaimed talent rather than relying solely on mainstream chart-toppers. Despite the compelling nature of this leaked information, skepticism remains a natural part of the gaming community.

Without an official statement from Rockstar Games confirming the authenticity of this tracklist, there is always a possibility that the information is fabricated or manipulated. The gaming industry has seen its share of hoaxes and false leaks, especially for titles of this magnitude.

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Grand Theft Auto 6 Soundtrack Leak Credibility

Nevertheless, the detailed nature of the leak, including the specific formatting of the vinyl record, lends it a degree of credibility. As the release date draws closer, the likelihood of official confirmation increases. Players will have the opportunity to verify these claims for themselves when the game launches. The anticipated release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 is November 19, 2026.

Upon launch, players will be able to experience these new songs within the game world, likely through the various radio stations and in-game events. This timeline allows for a final window of speculation and debate within the community. The game itself is being developed using Rockstar's proprietary RAGE engine, promising significant advancements in graphics, physics, and AI behavior. As an action-adventure title with online multiplayer components, the scope of Grand Theft Auto 6 is immense.

The attention to detail in the soundtrack reflects the overall dedication to quality that the developer is known for. Fans are eagerly awaiting the day when the full musical experience can be enjoyed, marking a new era for interactive entertainment. The combination of high-profile artists, original compositions, and the expansive world of Vice City promises to deliver an unforgettable auditory journey.

Whether the leak is accurate or not, the excitement surrounding the musical direction of Grand Theft Auto 6 is undeniable and reflects the high standards set by previous entries in the series.