Fans discover leaked footage of the canceled Star Wars Orca, revealing an open-world scoundrel game with stealth mechanics and Uncharted-style influences.

A significant piece of gaming history has resurfaced as leaked gameplay footage from the canceled Star Wars project codenamed Orca has appeared online. The leak offers a rare glimpse into an ambitious open-world concept that was intended to let players assume the role of a scoundrel or bounty hunter. This discovery adds to a turbulent year for the franchise, which has seen successful releases like Star Wars Zero Company and Galactic Racer, alongside upcoming titles such as Star Wars Eclipse and Fate of the Old Republic.

Details of the Canceled Orca Game Project

The leaked video, shared by Reddit user Sea-Country8245, presents approximately three minutes of raw gameplay footage that highlights the core mechanics planned for the title. According to reports from Kotaku in 2019, Orca was designed as an expansive open-world game where players would navigate different factions across multiple planets. The footage reveals that the game aimed to blend action with stealth, allowing players to interact with the environment in nuanced ways.

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The clip begins with the player character approaching guards using a cover-based stealth system. The sequence demonstrates a fluid combat loop where the player sneaks up on a guard, punches them, and engages in a brief melee struggle before finishing them with a blaster. A subsequent encounter with a second guard involves a mix of melee attacks and blaster shots, culminating in two kicks to the back and a fatal shot to the head.

Larger-scale combat is also depicted in the leak, featuring a brawl where the player guns down several enemies. This leads to a duel with a heavily armored foe wielding a rotary blaster cannon. The scene ends with the character walking onto a bridge, which is destroyed by two troop transports rising from beneath, introducing a new threat. While the environments and character models appear in grayscale due to unfinished states, the tone and gameplay loops are clearly visible.

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Fan Reactions to the Open-World Concept

Community reactions to the leak have been mixed but largely intrigued, with many fans mourning the loss of a project that seemed to offer something distinct from current releases. User DonutHoles4Ever noted that while the premise and core gameplay resemble Star Wars Outlaws, the smoother cover system and additional environmental interactions present interesting additions. However, they acknowledged that the demonstration might not reflect the final polish intended for the actual game if it had not been canceled.

Other fans were more enthusiastic about the potential. TLKv3 described the basic premise as "so cool" and expressed disappointment that the project is not happening. LadyValtiel praised the dialogue in the clip, calling the Uncharted-style approach a natural fit for the Star Wars universe. The leak has reignited discussions about what could have been, with many fans appreciating the depth and narrative potential hinted at in the footage.

Connection to Amy Hennig and Development Assets

Notably, Orca was intended to reuse development assets from an earlier canceled Star Wars game developed by Amy Hennig, the creator of the Uncharted franchise. This connection explains some of the Uncharted-style elements visible in the leaked footage, such as the cover-based mechanics and narrative presentation. The reuse of assets suggests that Lucasfilm Games was leveraging previous investments to bring Orca to life, potentially accelerating its development timeline.

Despite the excitement surrounding the leak, some observers remain skeptical about how the final product would have compared to released titles. One commentator noted they are not personally convinced the demo would have materialized into something significantly stronger than Star Wars Outlaws. They pointed out that it is difficult to tell if the interesting systems shown would have been fully implemented in the final game.

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Additionally, the chatterbox voice-over style displayed in the clip did not resonate with all viewers. However, the leak remains a valuable artifact for fans and developers alike, offering insight into the creative direction of Lucasfilm Games during a period of significant expansion. The resurgence of interest in Orca highlights the enduring appeal of the Star Wars gaming franchise and the appetite for diverse roles within the galaxy far, far away.