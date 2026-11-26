Analysis of leaked Rosstat records indicates over 1000 Russian soldiers died by suicide between 2022 and 2026, highlighting severe mental health crises and coercion within the military.

Leaked statistical data obtained by international media outlets reveals that more than 1,000 Russian soldiers have taken their own lives since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Confidential information held by the Russian state statistics agency, Rosstat, and analyzed by The Guardian and the Financial Times, indicates that at least 1,087 military personnel died by suicide between 2022 and 2026. This disturbing trend has been steadily climbing as the conflict continues, with recorded military suicides rising from more than 50 in 2022 to 365 in 2025.

Statistical Evidence of Rising Military Deaths

The core mechanism behind these numbers lies in a corpus of 11 million death certificates that were leaked and subsequently analyzed by journalists and independent researchers. The data shows a clear trajectory of increasing mental health crises among troops, with the Financial Times concluding that at least 1,229 Russian soldiers died by suicide between 2022 and September of the current year. This analysis established that Russian army soldiers are more than twice as likely to die by suicide compared to the general population. The annual figures from the Financial Times analysis show a rise from 235 deaths in 2023 to approximately 300 in 2024, and further to 371 in 2025.

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Locations and Methods of Recorded Suicides

These tragic events have occurred across various settings, including military camps, combat positions, training grounds, and private homes. The data specifies that firearms were used in more than half of the recorded suicides, a method particularly common among troops stationed close to the front line. In the war zone specifically, 43 of the suicides involved young soldiers aged 18 or 19, highlighting the vulnerability of conscripted youth. The presence of weapons in such high proportions suggests that access to arms and the immediate stress of combat zones are significant contributing factors to these deaths.

Criticisms of Official Statistics and Reporting

Stakeholders who assist Russian deserters argue that the official figures likely underestimate the true toll due to systemic obfuscation. Ivan Chuvilyaev, a spokesperson for Idite Lesom, a group that helps Russian soldiers desert, stated that any Rosstat statistic relating to the war consists merely of reports passed up the chain of command. He explained that officials have little interest in an accurate count because the numbers would be scrutinized by those higher in the hierarchy. Consequently, many cases where soldiers took their own lives on the battlefield, often after being wounded or as a Ukrainian drone approached, are likely recorded as combat deaths rather than suicides.

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Coercion and Broader Military Casualty Estimates

Experts suggest that the high suicide rate is a direct result of the coercive tactics used by the Russian military to force soldiers into combat. Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, noted that soldiers faced abuse, torture, and other forms of coercion intended to force them into dangerous missions, making self-harm an unsurprising outcome. This context aligns with broader estimates of Russian losses, with new assessments claiming Vladimir Putin's war may have cost more than 700,000 lives. This figure represents a dramatic escalation from earlier Western assessments of 500,000 and would nearly eclipse the combined deaths of the US and UK during the Second World War.

Long-Term Implications and Data Lag

The real-world impact of these figures extends beyond the immediate loss of life, affecting public perception and historical record-keeping. Russia's official death toll currently counts only 5,937 soldiers as killed in the war, a figure that has not been updated since September 2022. Independent investigative outlets Meduza and Mediazona analyzed data from Rosstat and found 490,000 military deaths recorded, though this number likely increases over time. Deaths can take a long time to report, with bodies often left on the battlefield for months, leading to a significant lag in published figures and a persistent gap between reality and official statistics.