Confidential state records show a sharp rise in Russian soldier suicides, with over 1000 deaths attributed to mental health pressures and combat coercion in Ukraine.

Newly leaked data from Russia's state statistics agency, Rosstat, reveals that at least 1,087 Russian military personnel died by suicide between 2022 and 2026. This confidential information, analyzed by The Guardian, indicates a steady and alarming climb in self-inflicted deaths among troops engaged in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The records highlight a severe mental health crisis within the armed forces, driven by the brutal realities of modern warfare and coercive military practices.

Rising Suicide Statistics Amidst Conflict

Analysis of a corpus containing 11 million death certificates from Rosstat shows that recorded military suicides rose from more than 50 in 2022 to 365 in the previous year. These tragic events occurred across diverse locations, including military camps, combat positions, training grounds, and private homes. Of the suicides that took place directly in the war zone, 43 involved young soldiers aged 18 or 19, underscoring the vulnerability of younger conscripts. Firearms were utilized in more than half of the recorded incidents, particularly among troops stationed in close proximity to the front line.

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Underreporting and Coercion Concerns

Campaigners who assist Russian deserters argue that the true toll is likely far higher than the official figures suggest. Ivan Chuvilyaev, a spokesperson for Idite Lesom, a group that helps Russian soldiers desert, explained how little information escapes the front line. He stated that any Rosstat statistic is merely a report passed up the chain of command and cannot be fully relied upon. Chuvilyaev noted that officials have little interest in an accurate count, as higher authorities would scrutinize the numbers. He explained that many soldiers who killed themselves on the battlefield, often after being wounded or as a Ukrainian drone approached, were likely recorded as combat deaths rather than suicides. In some cases, a deceased soldier might be posthumously labeled a hero, with medals sent to grieving parents, effectively erasing the suicide from the record.

Expert Analysis on Military Coercion

Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, emphasized that coercion used by the Russian military to force soldiers into combat makes these suicide rates unsurprising. He pointed out that some soldiers faced abuse, torture, and other forms of coercion intended to force them into dangerous combat missions. This perspective aligns with broader concerns about the psychological toll of the war on Russian servicemen. The combination of direct combat exposure, physical abuse, and the pressure to perform in a high-stakes environment creates a lethal mix for mental health. The reliance on conscripts and contract soldiers who may feel trapped highlights the systemic issues within the Russian military structure.

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Alternative Estimates and Broader Casualties

A separate analysis of leaked Rosstat records by the Financial Times concluded that at least 1,229 Russian soldiers died by suicide between 2022 and September of this year. This data suggests that Russian army soldiers were more than twice as likely to die by suicide as the general population. The Financial Times also found a steadily increasing trend, rising from 235 in 2023 to around 300 in 2024 and 371 in 2025. These figures come as new estimates claim that Vladimir Putin's operations in Ukraine may have cost the lives of more than 700,000 Russian soldiers. This dramatic escalation from earlier Western assessments of 500,000 troops highlights the escalating cost of the conflict. If accurate, these losses would nearly eclipse those suffered by both the US and UK combined during the Second World War, which were just shy of 800,000.

Official Tolls and Reporting Delays

The Kremlin fiercely guards its death toll, with its official count listing 5,937 soldiers as having been killed in the Ukraine war, a figure that has not been updated since September 2022. However, independent Russian investigative outlets Meduza and Mediazona analyzed data from Rosstat and found 490,000 military deaths recorded. These discrepancies may stem from reporting delays, as bodies are often left on the battlefield for months, leading to a significant lag in published figures. This delay complicates real-time assessment of the war's human cost and obscures the immediate impact on Russian society. The contrast between official Kremlin narratives and independent data sources remains stark, reflecting the opacity of information surrounding the conflict. As the war continues, the true scale of military and civilian casualties remains a subject of intense international scrutiny and debate.