A confidential government dossier exposed that over £28 billion in British public funds flowed to terrorist organizations, hostile states, and criminal networks between 2015 and 2021. The money originated from foreign aid, COVID-19 relief loans, and social security benefits, with systemic failures in due diligence allowing adversaries like the Islamic State, Russian-linked entities, and Chinese military affiliates to exploit these systems. Experts describe the welfare and loan schemes as an "ATM for terrorists" and warn of ongoing economic warfare against the UK.

A leaked government dossier has revealed that Britain inadvertently channeled more than £28 billion in taxpayer money to its enemies over a six-year period, exposing profound vulnerabilities in national grant allocation, foreign aid distribution, and social security systems.

The report, commissioned by Cabinet Office security officials in 2023 following widespread fraud in pandemic-era loan programs, paints a damning picture of how terrorist groups, hostile state actors, and organized crime syndicates exploited lax oversight to access British public funds. The findings, which the government initially chose not to publish but were obtained by The Telegraph, cover the years 2015 through 2021 and underscore what experts are calling a catastrophic failure in economic warfare defenses.

Among the most alarming revelations is that UK Research and Innovation - a funding body under the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology - provided grants that ultimately benefited organizations with direct ties to the Kremlin. In one instance, a Kremlin-linked organization acquired a significant stake in a UK technology firm that supplies sensitive British defense systems less than a year after receiving government funding.

A source familiar with the case stated: "It meant that as well as having access to our intellectual property, we were directly paying millions to the Russian state.

" This breach not only compromised national security but also illustrated how grant money could be weaponized by adversarial regimes. The dossier further details how Chinese military-linked companies received UK taxpayer support to advance their own research programs between 2015 and 2021. These transactions occurred under the guise of legitimate international collaboration, yet they ultimately strengthened the technological capabilities of a strategic competitor.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State and other terrorist factions are confirmed to have accessed substantial sums through layered fraud schemes involving foreign aid, disability allowances, and housing benefits. Tom Keatinge of the Royal United Services Institute emphasized that the UK's welfare apparatus effectively became an "ATM for terrorists," noting that the COVID-19 loan scheme - which offered up to £50,000 to small businesses - was managed in a "pretty disastrous" manner that left the door wide open for exploitation.

"If there's a loophole, anyone can use that - criminals, terrorists," he remarked. Rebecca Harding of the Centre for Economic Security described the dossier as evidence of multifaceted threats emanating from both state and non-state actors that operate through the business ecosystem.

"It is economic warfare, and we have been naive about all of this," she warned. The report was compiled by analyzing government grants from 2015 to 2021, consulting academics and think tanks, and reviewing open-source intelligence on foreign aid fraud. Professor Nicholas Ryder, a former adviser to the Commons Home Affairs Committee and a specialist in terrorism financing, called the findings "staggering" and affirmed the direct link between fraud and terrorist funding.

In response, the Cabinet Office highlighted ongoing efforts to combat public-sector fraud, claiming to have saved over £7.5 billion in taxpayer money in the past year. However, critics argue that the scale of exposure revealed in the leaked report indicates systemic negligence rather than isolated incidents.

The discovery that such vast sums - equivalent to a significant portion of annual defense spending - were siphoned to declared enemies raises urgent questions about the robustness of due diligence protocols across every major government disbursement channel. As geopolitical tensions rise, the UK's failure to safeguard its financial resources from hostile exploitation represents a strategic vulnerability that demands immediate and comprehensive reform





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UK Taxpayer Fraud Terrorist Financing Covid Loan Scheme Fraud Foreign Aid Misuse Russian Interference Chinese Military Links Islamic State Funding Welfare System Abuse Economic Security Government Due Diligence

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